Aug 24, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev gestures after winning a point against Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)(not pictured) on day one of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Boxing

The Art of Ward — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Texas-San Antonio Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Jeff Brohm (Louisville) Press Conference — ACC Network Plus, 11 a.m.

South Florida Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi State Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:30 a.m.

Florida Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:45 a.m.

Scott Frost (Central Florida) Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

SEC Now: Open Mic — SEC Network, noon

Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.

Georgia Southern Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

K.C. Keeler (Temple) Weekly Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.

Fran Brown (Syracuse) Press Conference — ACC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

LSU Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Chris Klieman (Kansas State) Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Coordinator’s Corner — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Mario Cristobal (Miami) Weekly Press Conference — ACC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Network Football Podcast (series premiere) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

URI vs. Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.



College Volleyball

Women’s

AVCA First Serve

Day 4, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Kansas vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Texas A&M — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Premier League: Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Famous 5 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Getafe CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — FS1/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Twins.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 .m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at New York Yankees — MASN2/YES, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle — Padres.TV/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Best of MLB on Fox — FS1, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Basketball Stories: Bay Area Hoops — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

This Is Football — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Behind the Scenes, Stanley Cup Playoffs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Best of SCF Mic’d Up — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 1

Udinese Calcio vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Torino FC — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Serie A Women’s Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Fiorenzuola d’Arda Municipal Stadium, Fiorenzuola d’Arda, Italy

AC Milan vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m. (delayed from 08/24)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

All-Star Cup, The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Netz vs. Team Ricketts — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Team Coffey vs. Team Kowalik — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SC+ — Disney+, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today– Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Golic and Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Dominque Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

ACC PM (season premiere) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Wishbone — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Inside: Looking for Answers — SEC Network, 10 p.,m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live from the US Open — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

United States Tennis Association

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Venus Williams vs. Karolina Muchova & Reilly Opelka vs. Carlos Alcaraz — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Louis Armstrong Stadium): Sebastian Ofner vs. Casper Ruud & Alycia Parks vs. Mirra Andreeva — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — NBC Sports Boston/WWOR, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/KMCC/WCIU, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

WWE Raw live from bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom — Netflix, 3 p.m.