All Times Eastern
Boxing
The Art of Ward — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Texas-San Antonio Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.
Jeff Brohm (Louisville) Press Conference — ACC Network Plus, 11 a.m.
South Florida Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.
Mississippi State Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:30 a.m.
Florida Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:45 a.m.
Scott Frost (Central Florida) Press Conference — ESPN+, noon
SEC Now: Open Mic — SEC Network, noon
Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon
Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.
Georgia Southern Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
K.C. Keeler (Temple) Weekly Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.
Fran Brown (Syracuse) Press Conference — ACC Network Plus, 1 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
LSU Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.
Chris Klieman (Kansas State) Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.
Coordinator’s Corner — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.
Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.
Mario Cristobal (Miami) Weekly Press Conference — ACC Network Plus, 3 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ACC Network Football Podcast (series premiere) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
College Soccer
Men’s
Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Women’s
URI vs. Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
AVCA First Serve
Day 4, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
Kansas vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Texas A&M — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.
At The Net — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 2
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.
Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Danny Higginbotham
Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.
Premier League: Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Famous 5 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 2
Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Getafe CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland — FS1/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto — Twins.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 .m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Washington at New York Yankees — MASN2/YES, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle — Padres.TV/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Best of MLB on Fox — FS1, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA
Basketball Stories: Bay Area Hoops — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
This Is Football — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Behind the Scenes, Stanley Cup Playoffs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Best of SCF Mic’d Up — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 1
Udinese Calcio vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Torino FC — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Serie A Women’s Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 2
Group C, Fiorenzuola d’Arda Municipal Stadium, Fiorenzuola d’Arda, Italy
AC Milan vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m. (delayed from 08/24)
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
All-Star Cup, The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL
Team Netz vs. Team Ricketts — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Team Coffey vs. Team Kowalik — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
SC+ — Disney+, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
B1G Today– Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon
Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
Golic and Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
The Dominque Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
ACC PM (season premiere) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.
SEC Storied: Wishbone — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SEC Inside: Looking for Answers — SEC Network, 10 p.,m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live from the US Open — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
United States Tennis Association
US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Venus Williams vs. Karolina Muchova & Reilly Opelka vs. Carlos Alcaraz — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Primetime at the US Open (Louis Armstrong Stadium): Sebastian Ofner vs. Casper Ruud & Alycia Parks vs. Mirra Andreeva — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
WNBA
Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — NBC Sports Boston/WWOR, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/KMCC/WCIU, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
WWE Raw live from bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom — Netflix, 3 p.m.