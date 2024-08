Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Announcers: Kay L. Murray/Alejandro Moreno//Archie Rhind-Tutt//Nedum Onuoha

ESPN FC Pregame: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC Postgame: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 12

Edmonton Elks at Montréal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

North Carolina vs. Arizona — ACC Network, noon

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Iowa — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 9: Motril to Granada — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 9: Motril to Granada — CNBC/Peacock, 10 a.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 3

Swansea City vs. Cardiff City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 2

Announcers — World Feed: Tom Gayle/Efan Ekoku

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Seb Hutchinson/Lee Hendrie

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers — Peacock: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon

Liverpool vs. Brentford — Peacock/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Race — ESPN, 8;55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 730 a.m.

F1 Kids-Netherlands — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Driver Tracker — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Mixed Onboard Cameras — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Checkered Flag — ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships/European Ladies Tour/LPGA Tour

Women’s Open, Old Course at St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

Final Round — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, noon

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, CO

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Fason/Kurt Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Pregame live from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central live from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Golf In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Pre-Race — USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Post-Race — USA Network/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

CD Leganés vs. UD Las Palmas — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 1:05 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Girona FC — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

ESPN FC: LaLiga Pregame — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

ESPN FC: LaLiga Pregame — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Championship Round — MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

3rd Place Match, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 4:30 p.m.

Final, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC — Apple TV+/Univision/UniMás, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/UniMás, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

RC Lens vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Toulouse FC — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports, 10:50 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Las Vegas Aviators at Reno Aces — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sunday Night Baseball, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Announcers — ESPN: Jon Sciambi/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney//ESPN2 Statcast: Kevin Brown/Trevor May/Mike Petriello

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Toronto — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin/Kevin Frandsen//Wiley Ballard

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves — The Roku Channel, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — WPIX/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Dbacks.TV/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at New York Yankees — Rockies.TV/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Sun/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: One Of A Kind (Greg Maddux) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Liuna! 175, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, West Allis, WI

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Announcers — WKRN: Paul Burmeister/Charles Davis//Cory Curtis//WVUE: Joel Meyers/John Stinchcomb//Erin Summers

Tennessee at New Orleans — NFL Network/WKRN/WVUE, 2 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 5:55 p.m.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty//AJ Ross

Arizona at Denver — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark

New England at Washington — NBC, 8 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 17

Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Network, noon

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Lianne Sanderson

Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN2, midnight

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Utah Open, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 2

ACF Fiorentina vs. Venezia — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Torino vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network 12:30 p.m.

AS Roma vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of GoJo and Golic– DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena William: The Deep End — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Gametime Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Love All — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN, 4 p.m.

B1G Welcome: UCLA — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

E60: No Place Like Nebraska — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Campus Eats: West Coastin’ — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Short List: Greatest Sports Villains — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Short List: Underdogs — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Short List: Innovators — NLSE, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

SportsCenter at the US Open — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — CBS, noon

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 4 p.m.