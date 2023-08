Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater runs the offense from the huddle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of a preseason game at Ford Field, Saturday, August 19, 2023.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 24 (end of regular season)

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

FIBA World Cup 2023

First Round

Group A, Philippine Arena, Bulacan, Philippines

Dominican Republic vs. Philippines — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group E, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Germany vs. Japan — ESPN+, 8:10 a.m.

Group D, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Egypt vs. Lithuania — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Group H, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada vs. France — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Group B, Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Group F, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Cape Verde vs. Georgia — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Group C, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Jordan vs. Greece — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Group G, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Iran vs. Brazil — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 12

Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts — TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Maryland at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC West Coaches — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC East Coaches — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, Maturi Pavilion, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Wisconsin vs. Baylor — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

TCU at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Northern Kentucky — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Chelsea vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock (Robbie Mustoe/Robbie Earle/Danny Higginbotham), 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock (Robbie Mustoe/Robbie Earle/Danny Higginbotham), 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Rich Lerner/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jordan Spieth/Tommy Fleetwood — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Hole: 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sungjae Im/Taylor Moore & Tony Finau/Si Woo Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Viktor Hovland/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Matt Fitzpatrick — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

1st Round — Peacock, 3:45 p.m. (live)

Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Angela Stanford//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

UD Las Palmas vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southesast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at New York Mets — Bally Sports West/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:25 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Nate Ryan//Marty Snider

Qualifying — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Qualifying — USA Network/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series — USA Network/Peacock, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race — USA Network/Peacock, 10 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Nate Ryan//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers — CBS (Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross), 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Tennessee — NFL Network/WBZ (Bob Socci/Scott Zolak/Paul Perillo//Steve Burton)/WKRN (Paul Burmeister/Charles Davis//Cory Curtis), 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers — KCBS (Matt Smith/Dan Fouts/Daniel Jeremiah/LaDanian Tomlinson)/KPIX (Greg Papa/Tim Ryan//Vern Glenn), 10 p.m./NFL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Analytics Special — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 17

Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Kansas City Open, Elite Tennis and Wellness, Overland Park, KS

Men’s and Women’s Singles — Amazon Prime Video, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 5, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Flippen vs. Team Gibson — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Team Alexander vs. Team Denham — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show live from Dublin, Ireland — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:31 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Tompkinsville — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Madisonville — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth: Jackson, MS — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth: Brunswick — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

TrueSouth — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, midnight

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Semifinals: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Kara Goucher/Tree Hardee/Sanya Richards-Ross//Lewis Johnson

Day 7: Decathlon-Day 1 — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Day 7: Afternoon Session: Finals — Women’s Triple Jump/Women’s Javelin Throw/Women’s and Men’s 200m — USA Network/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Day 8: Women’s Marathon — CNBC/Peacock, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Day 8: Decathlon-Day 2 — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 8 p.m.