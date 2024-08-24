All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Men’s
Round 24 (end of regular season)
Richmond Tigers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)
Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 10:30 p.m.
Carlton Blues vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Fremantle Dockers vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Baseball
Exhibition
Banana Ball World Tour, Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA
Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — Stadium, 7 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 1
1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Breman — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
SC Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
TSG Hoffenheim vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Announcers: Derek Rae/Stewart Robson
Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
CFL
Week 12
BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.
College Football
Week 0
Irish College Football Classic
Season Opener, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
Announcers: Joe Tessitore/Jesse Palmer//Katie George
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, noon
Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Nick Saban//”Stanford Steve” Coughlin//Jen Lada//Jess Sims//Pete Thamel
College GameDay live from College Green, Dublin, Ireland — ESPN, 9 a.m.
FCS Kickoff Classic
Season Opener, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference vs. Southwest Athletic Conference, Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese at Tarleton — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Montana State at New Mexico — FS1, 4 p.m.
SMU at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Delaware State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i Pay Per View/Team1Sports app, midnight
College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.
2024 HBCU Go Sports Kickoff Show — HBCU Go, noon
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.
Cycling
La Vuelta a España
Stage 8: Úbeda to Cazorla — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.
Stage 8: Úbeda to Cazorla — CNBC, 10 a.m.
EFL Championship
Matchday 3
Bristol City vs Coventry City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.
Queens Park Rangers vs. Plymouth Argyle — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.
Norwich City vs. Sheffield United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.
EFL League One
Matchday 3
Wrexham vs. Reading — Paramount+, 10 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
English Premier League
Matchday 2
Announcers — World Feed: Jon Champion/Matt Holland
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.
Announcers — World Feed: Andy Bishop/Glenn Murray
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Announcers — World Feed: Paul Gilmour/Tony Gale
Fulham vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Announcers – World Feed: Ian Crocker/Michael Bridges
Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Announcers — World Feed: Gary Taphouse/David Phillips
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Announcers — World Feed: Tony Jones/Efan Ekoku
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 12:25 p.m.//USA Network/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.
Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe
Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.
Premier League Live — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — USA Network, noon
Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
Qualifying — ESPN2, 8;55 a.m.
Qualifying Pre-Show — ESPN3, 8 a.m.
Golf
R&A Championships/European Ladies Tour/LPGA Tour
Women’s Open, Old Course at St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom
Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples
3rd Round — USA Network, 7 a.m.
3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, noon
PGA Tour
FedExCup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, CO
3rd Round
Announcers — Golf Channel: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Fason/Kurt Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.
Featured Groups: Jason Day/Justin Thomas & Matt Fitzpatrick/Matthieu Pavón — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.
Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.
Marquee Group: Adam Hadwin/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Sam Burns/Rory McIlroy– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Adam Hadwin/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.
Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon
Golf Central Pregame live from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central live from BMW Championship — Peacock, 6 p.m.
Golf Central from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
PGA Korn Ferry Tour
Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Road to the Presidents Cup — NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Special — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
DP World Tour
Danish Golf Championship, Lübker Golf Resort, Nimtofte, Denmark
Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR
Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Dillon Welch
Practice 2 — Peacock, noon
Qualifying — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.
Final Practice — Peacock, 8:15 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 2
CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.
Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.
Getafe CF vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.
ESPN FC: Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Bilbao Pregame — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 2
Olympique Lyonnais vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.
LOSC Lille vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.
AS Saint-Étienne vs. Le Havre — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Cannonier vs. Borralho, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV
Prelims — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore — Space City Home Network/MASN2, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego — WPIX/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Interleague
MLB Network Showcase, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
Colorado at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Rockies.TV/YES, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Boston — Dbacks.TV/NESN, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Northwest, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Sun/Spectrum Sports Net LA, 9 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB. Esta Semana — UniMás, 3 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Matchday 29
All Games Free
Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes//Fox: Joe Malfa/Tony Meola
Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV/Fox, 6:45 p.m.
Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías
Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba/José Bauz/Diego Tabares
D.C. United vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches
Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela
Houston Dynamo vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque
Nashville SC vs. Austin FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci
Sporting KC vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Raúl Guzman/Carlos Ruiz
Real Salt Lake vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa
LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/DIego Arrioja
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.
Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe
MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.
Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese
MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips
MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese
MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips
MLS Wrap Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese
MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Peacock Pit Box: Dale Jarrett/Jimmie Johnson//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider
Race — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Jimmie Johnson
Countdown to Green — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Week 3
Announcers — WBAL: Gerry Sandusky/Rod Woodson//Evan Washburn//WGBA/WTMJ: Kevin Harlan/John Kuhn//Ashley Washburn
Baltimore at Green Bay — WBAL/WGBA/WTMJ, 1 p.m.
Announcers — WJZY: Anish Shroff/Steve Smith, Jr.//Carla Gebhart//WIVB: Andrew Catalon/Steve Tasker//Maddy Glab
Carolina at Buffalo — WJZY/WIVB, 1 p.m.
Announcers — KABC: Andrew Siciliano/Mina Kimes/Andrew Whitworth//Curt Sandoval//KTRK: Kevin Kugler/John Harris/N.D. Kalu//Shelby Coppedge
Los Angeles Rams at Houston — KABC/KTRK, 1 p.m.
Announcers — KMSP: Paul Allen/Pete Bercich//Ben Leber//WCAU: Scott Graham/Ross Tucker//Dave Spadaro
Minnesota at Philadelphia — KMSP/WCAU, 1 p.m.
Announcers — KDKA: Bob Pompeani/Charlie Batch//Missi Matthews//WJBK: Jason Ross, Jr./Golden Tate//Dannie Rogers
Pittsburgh at Detroit — NFL Network/KDKA/WJBK, 1 p.m.
Announcers — KCBS: Noah Eagle/Dan Fouts//Jaime Maggio//KTVT: Bill Jones/Isaiah Stanback//Kyle Youmans
Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas — NFL Network/KCBS/KTVT, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Anthony Becht//Caroline Hendershot
New York Football Giants at New York Jets — NFL Network/WCBS, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers — WEWS: Chris Rose/Nathan Zegura//Aditi Kinkhabwala//KING: Kate Scott/Michael Bennett/Michael Robinson///Cliff Avrill
Cleveland at Seattle — NFL Network/WEWS/KING, 10 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, noon
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
New York Giants vs. New York Jets In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:25 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 17
Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
San Diego Wave vs. Angel City FC — CBS, 4:30 p.m.
Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL On Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.
NWSL On Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 2
Announcers: Chris Wittyngham/Matteo Bonetti//Christina Unkel (rules)
Parma Calcio 1913 vs. AC Milan — CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Announcers: Poppy Miller/Matteo Bonetti/Mike Grella/Marco Messina
Serie A Pre-Match Show live from Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy — Paramount+, 11:30 a.m.
Serie A Pre-Match Show live from Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy — CBS, noon|
Serie A Post Match Show live from Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma Italy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.
Udinese vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
AC Monza vs. Genoa — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Softball
Athletes Unlimited
Week 5, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL
Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Corrick — Bally Sports, 3 p.m.
Team Ocasio vs. Team Lorenz — Bally Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Hope Floats — NBC, 11 a.m.
Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.
In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Perfect Storm — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Fox Sports Voices: Honoring the Negro Leagues — Fox, 2:30 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
WTA Tour
Tennis in the Land
Final, Nautica Entertainment Complex, Cleveland, OH
Beatriz Haddad Mala vs. Mccartney Kessler — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.
ATP Tour
Winston-Salem Open
Final, Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alex Michelsen — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
WTA Tour
Monterrey Open
Final, Sierra Madre Tennis Club, Monterrey, México
Lulu Sun vs. Linda Nosková — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
USL Championship
Matchday 27
Charleston Battery vs. Orange County — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Roots vs. Memphis 901 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — NBC Sports Boston/WWOR, 7 p.m.
Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.
WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.