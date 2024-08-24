Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, IRL; A general view of Aviva Stadium in the second quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 24 (end of regular season)

Richmond Tigers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Breman — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Announcers: Derek Rae/Stewart Robson

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 12

BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 0

Irish College Football Classic

Season Opener, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Announcers: Joe Tessitore/Jesse Palmer//Katie George

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN, noon

Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Nick Saban//”Stanford Steve” Coughlin//Jen Lada//Jess Sims//Pete Thamel

College GameDay live from College Green, Dublin, Ireland — ESPN, 9 a.m.

FCS Kickoff Classic

Season Opener, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference vs. Southwest Athletic Conference, Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Tarleton — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Montana State at New Mexico — FS1, 4 p.m.

SMU at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Delaware State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i Pay Per View/Team1Sports app, midnight

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

2024 HBCU Go Sports Kickoff Show — HBCU Go, noon

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 8: Úbeda to Cazorla — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 8: Úbeda to Cazorla — CNBC, 10 a.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 3

Bristol City vs Coventry City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Queens Park Rangers vs. Plymouth Argyle — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Sheffield United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Burnley — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 3

Wrexham vs. Reading — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

English Premier League

Matchday 2

Announcers — World Feed: Jon Champion/Matt Holland

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Andy Bishop/Glenn Murray

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Paul Gilmour/Tony Gale

Fulham vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers – World Feed: Ian Crocker/Michael Bridges

Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Gary Taphouse/David Phillips

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Tony Jones/Efan Ekoku

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 12:25 p.m.//USA Network/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8;55 a.m.

Qualifying Pre-Show — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships/European Ladies Tour/LPGA Tour

Women’s Open, Old Course at St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

3rd Round — USA Network, 7 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, noon

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, CO

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Fason/Kurt Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Justin Thomas & Matt Fitzpatrick/Matthieu Pavón — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Adam Hadwin/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Sam Burns/Rory McIlroy– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Adam Hadwin/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Pregame live from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central live from BMW Championship — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Road to the Presidents Cup — NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Danish Golf Championship, Lübker Golf Resort, Nimtofte, Denmark

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Practice 2 — Peacock, noon

Qualifying — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Final Practice — Peacock, 8:15 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

ESPN FC: Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Bilbao Pregame — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Le Havre — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Cannonier vs. Borralho, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore — Space City Home Network/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — WPIX/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

MLB Network Showcase, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Colorado at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Rockies.TV/YES, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Boston — Dbacks.TV/NESN, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Northwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Sun/Spectrum Sports Net LA, 9 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB. Esta Semana — UniMás, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 29

All Games Free

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes//Fox: Joe Malfa/Tony Meola

Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV/Fox, 6:45 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba/José Bauz/Diego Tabares

D.C. United vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Houston Dynamo vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

Nashville SC vs. Austin FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Sporting KC vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Raúl Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

Real Salt Lake vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/DIego Arrioja

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Peacock Pit Box: Dale Jarrett/Jimmie Johnson//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Jimmie Johnson

Countdown to Green — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Announcers — WBAL: Gerry Sandusky/Rod Woodson//Evan Washburn//WGBA/WTMJ: Kevin Harlan/John Kuhn//Ashley Washburn

Baltimore at Green Bay — WBAL/WGBA/WTMJ, 1 p.m.

Announcers — WJZY: Anish Shroff/Steve Smith, Jr.//Carla Gebhart//WIVB: Andrew Catalon/Steve Tasker//Maddy Glab

Carolina at Buffalo — WJZY/WIVB, 1 p.m.

Announcers — KABC: Andrew Siciliano/Mina Kimes/Andrew Whitworth//Curt Sandoval//KTRK: Kevin Kugler/John Harris/N.D. Kalu//Shelby Coppedge

Los Angeles Rams at Houston — KABC/KTRK, 1 p.m.

Announcers — KMSP: Paul Allen/Pete Bercich//Ben Leber//WCAU: Scott Graham/Ross Tucker//Dave Spadaro

Minnesota at Philadelphia — KMSP/WCAU, 1 p.m.

Announcers — KDKA: Bob Pompeani/Charlie Batch//Missi Matthews//WJBK: Jason Ross, Jr./Golden Tate//Dannie Rogers

Pittsburgh at Detroit — NFL Network/KDKA/WJBK, 1 p.m.

Announcers — KCBS: Noah Eagle/Dan Fouts//Jaime Maggio//KTVT: Bill Jones/Isaiah Stanback//Kyle Youmans

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas — NFL Network/KCBS/KTVT, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Anthony Becht//Caroline Hendershot

New York Football Giants at New York Jets — NFL Network/WCBS, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — WEWS: Chris Rose/Nathan Zegura//Aditi Kinkhabwala//KING: Kate Scott/Michael Bennett/Michael Robinson///Cliff Avrill

Cleveland at Seattle — NFL Network/WEWS/KING, 10 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, noon

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

New York Giants vs. New York Jets In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:25 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 17

Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Angel City FC — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL On Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 2

Announcers: Chris Wittyngham/Matteo Bonetti//Christina Unkel (rules)

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. AC Milan — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Poppy Miller/Matteo Bonetti/Mike Grella/Marco Messina

Serie A Pre-Match Show live from Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy — Paramount+, 11:30 a.m.

Serie A Pre-Match Show live from Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy — CBS, noon|

Serie A Post Match Show live from Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma Italy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Udinese vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

AC Monza vs. Genoa — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 5, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Corrick — Bally Sports, 3 p.m.

Team Ocasio vs. Team Lorenz — Bally Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Hope Floats — NBC, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Perfect Storm — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Fox Sports Voices: Honoring the Negro Leagues — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Tennis in the Land

Final, Nautica Entertainment Complex, Cleveland, OH

Beatriz Haddad Mala vs. Mccartney Kessler — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Winston-Salem Open

Final, Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alex Michelsen — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

WTA Tour

Monterrey Open

Final, Sierra Madre Tennis Club, Monterrey, México

Lulu Sun vs. Linda Nosková — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 27

Charleston Battery vs. Orange County — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Roots vs. Memphis 901 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — NBC Sports Boston/WWOR, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.