All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 23

Melbourne Demons vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 12

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7;30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Football

FCS All In — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Live: 2024 Season Preview — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Florida State vs. Rice — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Arkansas — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF W Champions Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, México

Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 6: Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

EFL League Two

Matchday 3

Notts County vs. Grimsby Town — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Danish Golf Championship, Lübker Golf Resort, Nimtofte, Denmark

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

R&A Championships/European Ladies Tour/LPGA Tour

Women’s Open, Old Course at St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

1st Round — USA Network, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, CO

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Fason/Kurt Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Sahith Theegala & Max Homa/Si Woo Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Xander Schauffele/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Wyndham Clark/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Hideki Matsuyama/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Pregame live from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central live from BMW Championship — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Omaha Storm Chasers at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL Playoffs 3

Welterweights & Featherweights, The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Battle of the Giants Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles — Fox, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Great Lakes/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Anaheim at Toronto — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves — Fox, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/MASN, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Detroit at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Detroit/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Steve Phelps — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

High Tops: Best of 2023-24 Regular Season — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Announcers: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals — Amazon Prime Video/WXIN/WXIX, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Michael Smith//Taylor Rooks

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Announcers — WFLD: Adam Amin/Jim Miller//Lou Canellis/KMCI: Ari Wolfe/Trent Green//Matt McMullen

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network/WFLD/KMCI, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pushing the Pile (series premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:24 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All ACC: ACC Network 5 Year Anniversary — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:55 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:31 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

United States Tennis Association

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Qualifying — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports Southwest/WWOR, 7 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7 p.m.