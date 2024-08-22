All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Men’s
Round 23
Melbourne Demons vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
CFL
Week 12
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7;30 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.
College Football
FCS All In — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Football Training Camp: Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Always College Football — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
Football Training Camp: Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
College Football Live: 2024 Season Preview — ESPN, 9 p.m.
College Soccer
Women’s
Florida State vs. Rice — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Michigan State vs. Arkansas — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF W Champions Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 1
Group A, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, México
Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.
Cycling
La Vuelta a España
Stage 6: Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.
EFL League Two
Matchday 3
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Friday)
Golf
DP World Tour
Danish Golf Championship, Lübker Golf Resort, Nimtofte, Denmark
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
R&A Championships/European Ladies Tour/LPGA Tour
Women’s Open, Old Course at St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom
Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples
1st Round — USA Network, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour
FedExCup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, CO
1st Round
Announcers — Golf Channel: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Fason/Kurt Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.
Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Sahith Theegala & Max Homa/Si Woo Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.
Featured Holes: 4, 7, 11, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.
Marquee Group: Xander Schauffele/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Wyndham Clark/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Hideki Matsuyama/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.
Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon
Golf Central Pregame live from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Golf Central live from BMW Championship — Peacock, 7 p.m.
Golf Central from BMW Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)
PGA Korn Ferry Tour
Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Minor League Baseball
International League
Omaha Storm Chasers at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League
PFL Playoffs 3
Welterweights & Featherweights, The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
Battle of the Giants Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
MLB
American League
Baseball Night in America, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles — Fox, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Great Lakes/YES, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)
Anaheim at Toronto — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
National League
Baseball Night in America, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves — Fox, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/MASN, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Detroit at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Detroit/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Steve Phelps — FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA
High Tops: Best of 2023-24 Regular Season — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Week 3
Announcers: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals — Amazon Prime Video/WXIN/WXIX, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Michael Smith//Taylor Rooks
TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.
Announcers — WFLD: Adam Amin/Jim Miller//Lou Canellis/KMCI: Ari Wolfe/Trent Green//Matt McMullen
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network/WFLD/KMCI, 8:15 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Pushing the Pile (series premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:24 p.m.
Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
All ACC: ACC Network 5 Year Anniversary — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:55 p.m.
Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:31 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)
Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
United States Tennis Association
US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Qualifying — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Qualifying — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports Southwest/WWOR, 7 p.m.
WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7 p.m.