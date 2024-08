Aug 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) dives and catches a fly ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF W Champions Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group B, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

Club América vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 5: Fuente del Maestre to Sevilla — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, CO

On the Range — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2021 Women’s Open: Anna Nordqvist at Carnoustie Golf Links — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2022 Women’s Open: Ashleigh Buhai — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2020 Women’s Open: Sophia Popov — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Leagues Cup

Knockout Round

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Semifinal, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, midnight

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+ midnight

Minor League Baseball

International League

Worcester Red Sox at Norfolk Tides — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Houston — MLB Network (backup)/NESN/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup). 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Miami — Dbacks.TV/Blally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Rockies.TV/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/MASN/SNY, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at San Diego — Bally Sports North/Padres.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports North/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (mina)/Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Talkin’ Baseball — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

NBA 75: The Celebration — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:04 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:34 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.,m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:01 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:31 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p,m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

United States Tennis Association

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Qualifying — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

US Open Fan Week: Stars of the Open — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

1st Leg, Arena Lublin, Lublin, Poland

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Red Bull Salzburg — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Young Boys vs. Galatasaray — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

1st Leg, Malmö Stadion, Malmö, Sweden

Malmö FF vs. Sparta Praha — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark

FC Midtjylland vs. ŠK Slovan Bratislava — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 36

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Detroit City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — KPHE/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Pam Ward/Carolyn Peck/Angel Gray

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Ari Chambers/Rebecca Lobo

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 9 p.m.