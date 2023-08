Aug 11, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: The Best of Everything — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Indiana — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Purdue — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Studio Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Mustoe/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2008 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Deportivo Alavés vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Granada vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Houston — NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — FS1/Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Bally Sports Florida/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Anaheim — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Bill Russell: Answer the Call — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6:30 pm.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 2

Samsunspor vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:55 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m,

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 1 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 2 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 3 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 4 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Day 3: Afternoon Session: Men’s triple jump final/Men’s Discus Throw/Men’s 110m Hurdles Final/Women’s 100 meters final — USA Network/Peacock, 1 p.m.