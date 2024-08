Jul 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates with Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) after the game against the Indiana Fever at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Season Preview I & II — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football: Conference Contenders — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF W Champions Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A: Week 1, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Alajuelense vs. Frazsiers Whip — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Group B: Week 1, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Santa Fé vs. San Diego Wave FC — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 4: Plasencia to Pico Villuercas — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Breaking: Breaking Down Your Practice Routine-Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Breaking: Breaking Down Your Practice Routine-Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: 100 Years of the Walker Cup — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga Hypermotion Highlights Show — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Syracuse Mets — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 12 — ESPN. 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Cleveland at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Great Lakes/YES, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Houston — NESN/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur

Philadelphia at Atlanta — TBS/Max/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Miami — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Rockies.TV/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Detroit/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego — Bally Sports North/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Seattle at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

The Ultimate Draft — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Fantasy Football Draft — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Sportswoman: A Brighter Future — NLSE, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Sportswoman: Definiing Moments — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Exodus — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

United States Tennis Association

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Qualifying — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

1st Leg, Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

LOSC Lille vs. Slavia Praha — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Aspmyra Stadion, Bodø, Norway

Bodø/Glimt vs. Crvena zvezda — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

GNK Dinamo Zagreb vs. Qarabağ — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/WNYW, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.