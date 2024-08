Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; United States player Dylan Travis (15) shoots against Poland in a 3×3 basketball men’s pool round game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 1. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 21

Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Collingwood Magpies vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Semifinals, Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Eberlein Drive vs. Forever Coogs (Houston) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) vs. La Familia (Kentucky) — FS1, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Montréal Alouettes vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Cal — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN8: The Ocho

The International Jump Rope Union World Championships — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

2023 FTA World Championship (Freestyle Trampoline) — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Blade Masters: Axe & Knife Throwing — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fling Golf All-Star Skills Challenge — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

2024 BullShooter Invitational Shootout — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

OmegaBall — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Pop-A-Shot 2024 National Championship — ESPN2, noon

Viii Sports 2024 National Championship — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Ocho Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

2024 AWA Wiffle Ball All Star Game — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ManScaped TurfWars Adult Kickball Championship — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Major League Table Tennis Showcase — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Slippery Stairs — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

American Cornhole League: Armed Forces Event — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Pro Breaking Tour: Taboo Feature Show — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The 2024 Silverback Breaking Invitational — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

2024 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

2024 World Dog Surfing Championships Best Waves — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

ZoneBall Clash — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

2022 Speed Chess Championship Final — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL Playoffs 1

Heavyweights & Women’s Flyweights, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Early Card — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

One Fighting Championship

One Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Night

Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Pre-Show — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

UFC Live: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington — Apple TV+, 6:45 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Dbacks.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — Rockies.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Anaheim — SNY/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X MX Liga Femenil Summer Cup

Matchday 3

Gotham FC vs. C.D. Guadalajara — TUDN, 7:55 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bay FC vs. Club América — TUDN, 10:25 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 7

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 7 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

3×3 Basketball

Women’s

Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

United States vs. France — USA Network, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

United States vs. Canada — NBC, noon

Men’s

Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Communist China vs. United States — NBC, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

Men’s, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

2nd Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Handball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group B, South Paris Arena 6, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Argentina vs. France — E!, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Basketball

Men’s Group Phase

Group A, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Australia vs. Greece — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Group B, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Japan vs. Brazil — Universo, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Group B, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

France vs. Germany — NBC, 3:50 p.m. (joined in progress)

Equestrian

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Jumping Team Final — E!, 8 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase

Pool F, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Spain (Herrera/Gavira) vs. United States (Evans/Budinger) — NBC, 9 a.m.

Pool C, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

United States (Hughes/Cheng) vs. Germany (Muller/Tillman) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Morocco vs. United States — USA Network/Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Soccer Pregame — USA Network 8:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Groupama Stadium, Décines, France

Japan vs. Spain — Universo, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Egypt vs. Paraguay — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France

France vs. Argentina — Universo, 3 p.m.

Archery

Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Mixed Team Semifinals — USA Network, 9:15 a.m.

Daytime — Morning

Swimming: Qualifying Heat — NBC, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Badminton: Mixed Doubles Final — USA Network, 10:10 (same day coverage)

Beach Volleyball and Boxing — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Equestrian-Jumping Team Final — NBC, 11:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Daytime — Afternoon

Track & Field — E!, noon

3×3 Men’s Basketball: USA vs. France — NBC, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Track & Field/Boxing — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Stade Roland-Garros Paris, France

Men’s Singles Semifinals — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Qualifying Heats: Women’s 5000m/Mixed 4x400m Relay/Women’s 800m//Men’s Decathlon-Day 2/Men’s 10,000m Final — NBC, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Men’s 50m Freestyle/Women’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s 200m Individual Medley//Semifinals: Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200m Individual Medley — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Primetime

Swimming Finals/Track & Field/Diving — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Cycling BMX: Racing Finals/3×3 Basketball — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase

Pool C, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Germany (Ehler/Wicker) vs. Poland (Bryl/Losiak) — USA Network, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s Preliminary Phase

Pool F, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Spain (M. Alvarez/Moreno) vs. Germany (Ludwig/Lippman) — E!, 6:40 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Men’s, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

3rd Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Overnight

Rowing/3×3 Basketball — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Men’s Decathlon-Day 2/Men’s Pole Vault Qualification/Men’s 100m Heats/Women’s 800m Repechage — E!, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Cycling

Trocadéro, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France

Men’s Road Race — CNBC, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Daytime — Early Morning

Swimming Heats/Track & Field-Men’s Decathlon: Day 2 & Qualifying Heats — NBC, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s Volleyball: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic — Telemundo, 6 a.m. (Saturday, same day coverage)

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Heats: Women’s 50m Freestyle/Men’s 1500m Freestyle/Men’s 4×100 Medley Replay/Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay — USA Network, 5:20 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Sportanlage Heimstetten, Munich, Germany

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Ipswich Town — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Newcastle United vs. Yokohama F. Marinos — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 2, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Wallace — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List: Instant Impact — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Invincible: Billie Jean King — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m..

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Click: Olympic Tech — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final– CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

All The Smoke — DraftKings, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 23

Charleston Battery vs. Indy Eleven — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.