All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Semifinals, John A. Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Team Heartfire vs. Herd That — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Friday Beers vs. Bleed Green — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

BTN Live: 2023-2024 B1G Volleyball Media Days, Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL World Championships

USA Cornhole Juniors Finals, Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

Juniors National Championship — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

eSports

NBA 2K League: 5v5 Playoffs — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (simultaneous matches and end of Group Stage)

Group H, Brisbane Stadium (Suncorp Stadium), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Copán Álvarez/Janelly Farías/Maxi Rodríguez

Republic of Korea vs. Germany — Fox/Fox 4K/Universo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Thursday)

Group H, Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Vincent, Western Australia, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Isabella Echeverri/Diana Rincón

Morocco vs. Colombia — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 8 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 7 p.m.

Hoy en La Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Deyna Castellanos), 5 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K/FS1/FS1 4K, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Carlota Vizmanos/Carlos Yustis), 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Group A, Fosfa Aréna, Břeclav, Czechia

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Group B, Zimny stadion Trencin, Trenčín, Slovakia

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN5, 9:30 a.m.

3Ice

Week 6, F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville, TN

Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen/Team Fuhr vs. Team Patrick/Consolation/Final — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Round of 32

Free Game — On Apple TV

Mazatlán FC vs. FC Dallas, 9 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Steven Caldwell//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Carlos Hermosillo

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC, 8 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Miguel Gallardo/Diego Valeri//Antonella González

CF Pachuca vs. Houston Dynamo, 9 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

LAFC vs. FC Juárez, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Inter Miami Pregame — Apple TV+ (Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman), 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+ (Kevin Egan/Phil Neville/Andrew Wiebe), 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+ (Andrés Agulla/Jaime Macías/Carlos Pavón), 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami Postgame — Apple TV+ (Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman), 10 p.m.

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+ (Andrés Agulla/Jaime Macías/Carlos Pavón), 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+ (Kevin Egan/Phil Neville/Andrew Wiebe), 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 10 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Houston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MLB Network/MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network (Matt Vasgersian/Tom Verducci//Lauren Shehadi)/Bally Sports Sun/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports South, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Kansas City — SNY/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Liverpool vs. Bayern München — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Juventus vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 7:25 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPNU, 8:25 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico

Sevilla vs. Real Betis — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — T2, noon

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Mexico

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Courtside Live: Generali Open (ATP)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10:30 p.m.