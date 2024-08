August 14, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder David Peralta (right) celebrates with Jackson Merrill (3) after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports at Petco Park.

All Times Eastern

College Football

24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

All Access with Syracuse Football: Episode 2 — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season With Nick Saban & Greg Sankey — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: The Best of Everything — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 3: Lousā to Castelo Branco — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

DFB Pokal (German Cup)

1st Round

FC Energie Cottbus vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+ 11:50 a.m.

TuS Koblenz vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 11;50 a.m.

Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Dogs

2024 AKC Agility Premiere Cup — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 1

Announcers — World Feed: Martin Tyler/Paul Robinson

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2022 Women’s Open: Ashleigh Buhai — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2021 U.S. Women’s Open: Yuka Saso Strikes Gold at Olympic — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Real Valladolid vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Kansas City — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Houston — NESN/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Miami — MLB Network (main)/Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at New York Mets — MLB Network (backup)/MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego — FS1/Bally Sports North/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Welcome to the J-Rod Show — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns/Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 11 a.m. (resumption of race from 08/18/2024)

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Jarrett

Post-Race Show — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 1

Lecce vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Juventus vs. Como 1907 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Perfect Storm — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals: Tracks All-Time Greats — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

\The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Primetime Pregame (series premiere) — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights (series premiere) — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Deep End — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s Doubles Final and Women’s Finals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Final — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Center Court: Winston-Salem Open (ATP Tour)/Abierto GNP Seguros (WTA Tour)/Tennis in the Land (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.