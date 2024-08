Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talk at half court during a free throw on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 22

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3;30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Basketball

Big3

Week 10, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Celebrity Game/All-Star Game/Championship: Bivouac vs. 3’s Company — CBS, 3 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

Manhattan Beach Open, Manhattan Beach Pier, Manhattan Beach, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Semifinals & Finals — Ion, 3 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Football Training Camp: Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 2: Cascais to Ourém — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 2: Cascais to Ourém — CNBC, noon

Tour de France Femmes

Conclusion

Stage 8: Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe d’Huez — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Stage 8: Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe d’Huez — CNBC, noon

DFB Pokal (German Cup)

1st Round

1. FC Saarbrücken vs. 1. FC Nurmberg — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

FC Viktoria 1899 Berlin vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Hansa Rostock vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

Jahn Regensburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Dynamo Dresden vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf– ESPN+, 11;50 a.m.

SV Meppen vs. Hamburger SV — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, MN

Announcers: Brian Lohnes/Tony Pedregon//Amanda Busick/Bruno Massel//Jordan Vandergriff

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 2

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 2

Bolton Wanderers vs. Wrexham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

English Premier LEague

Matchday 1

Announcers — World Feed: Jim Proudfoot/Jim Beglin

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers — NBC: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

Chelsea vs. Manchester City — Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.//NBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings live from Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live from Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone live from Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

3rd Round

Announcers — NBC/Golf Channel/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 11, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Postgame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

UGSA

U.S. Amateur, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Championship Match — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Rogers Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Final Round — Peacock, 5 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 1

AJ Auxerre vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse FC vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sunday Night Baseball

MLB Little League Classic, Journey Bank Ballpark, Williamsport, PA

Announcers — ESPN: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney//ESPN2 (KidsCast): Owen Heffron/Thomas Gamba//Pepper Persley

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers — ESPN (main feed)/ESPN2 (KidsCast), 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — MLB Network (main)/NESN/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY

Announcers: Paul Severino/Anthony Recker//Jessica Blaylock

Miami Marlins at New York Mets — The Roku Channel, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Padres.TV/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Tampa Bay — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p..m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Ohio. 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh — Root Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Spots Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs — Sportsnet/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns/Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Jarrett

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Basketball Stories: Indiana Glory — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Announcers: Adam Amin/Mark Sanchez//Kristina Pink

New Orleans at San Francisco — Fox, 7 p.m.

Announcers — WGBA: Kevin Harlan/John Kuhn//Ashley Washburn//KUSA: Steve Levy/Ryan Harris//Cynthia Frelund//Scotty Gange

Green Bay at Denver — NFL Network/WGBA/KUSA, 8 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Bristol Open, Bristol Sportsplex, Bristol, TN

Men’s and Women’s Championship — Fox, 1 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 1

Bologna vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Venezia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Cagliari Calcio vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: American Son — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

Best of GoJo and Golic– DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Point of No Return — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena William: The Deep End — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Perfect Storm — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 4:57 p.m.

E60: Perfect — ESPN, 5 p.m.

TechXplore: Paris, Breaking Barriers: Paralympics — BBC News, 5:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: American Son — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Finals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

USL Super League

Matchday 1

Tampa Bay Sun vs. Dallas Trinity — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lowe//Holly Rowe

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream — ESPN3/NBC Sports Boston/Peachtree Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces — KVVU/Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, 6 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — Marquee Sports Network/KTVK/KPHE, 9 p.m.