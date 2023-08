Australia’s Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring a goal against England. Photo credit: Fox Sports/FIFA

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 23

Gold Coast Suns vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, midnight

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

Men’s

USA Showcase, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

United States vs. Greece — FS1, noon

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

Announcers: Derek Rae/Didi Hamann

Werder Bremen vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

ESPN FC Pregame — ESPN+ (Kay Murray/Lutz Pfannenstiel/Archie Rhind-Tutt/Arne Friedrich/Stewart Robson), 1:30 p.m.

ESPN FC Pregame — ESPN+ (Kay Murray/Lutz Pfannenstiel/Archie Rhind-Tutt/Arne Friedrich/Stewart Robson), 4:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football: SEC Preview — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Inside College Football: Orientation 2023 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC Players — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC East Coaches — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC West Coaches — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing

Brainerd International Raceway & Resort, Brainerd, MN

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United — USA Network, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Medal Round

Third Place Match, Brisbane Stadium (Lang Park), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — John Strong/Lori Lindsey/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Copán Álvarez/Eduardo Biscayart/Daniella López-Guajardo)

Sweden vs. Australia — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox (Rob Stone/Ariane Hingst/Carli Lloyd/Alexi Lalas), 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Hoy en La Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlos Yustis), 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Hoy en La Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlos Yustis), 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour/LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle Country Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom and Massereene Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jason Day/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

1st Round — Peacock, 5 p.m. (live)

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, CO and Colorado Country Club, Parker, CO

Match Play

Announcers: Dan Hicks/John Cook/Steve Burkowski//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood

Quarterfinals — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

RCD Mallorca vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. UD Las Palmas — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — EPSN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

RC Metz vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 29, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

Professional Fighters League

Playoffs, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Live: Sterling vs. O’Malley — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MLB Network/MASN2/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 5:55 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants — NFL Network/WJZY (Taylor Zarzour/Steve Smith, Sr.)/WNBC (Bob Papa/Carl Banks/Howard Cross), 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons — WKRC (Mike Watts/Anthony Muñoz)/WAGA (Justin Kutcher/Coy Wire/D.J. Shockley), 7:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 16

Kansas City Current vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Brigham City Pickleball Courts, Brigham City, UT

Men’s and Women’s Doubles — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live, 10:30 a.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s 20km Race Walk — Peacock, 2:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Heptathlon — Peacock, 5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Morning Session — CNBC/Peacock, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun — Ion, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever — Ion, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — Ion, 9:30 p.m.