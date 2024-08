Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 23

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Harbor Park Stadium, Norfolk, VA

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — Stadium, 8 p.m. (joined in progress)

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

Manhattan Beach Open, Manhattan Beach Pier, Manhattan Beach, CA

Main Draw Competition — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Super Middleweights, Videotron Centre, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Christian Mbili vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Training Camp: Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Nick Saban: Process Completed — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

SEC Now: Volleyball Preview — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 7: Campagnole to Le Grand-Bornand — CNBC, 10 a.m.

La Vuelta a España

Stage 1: Lisboa to Oeiras (Individual Time Trial) — CNBC, noon

DFB Pokal (German Cup)

1st Round

FC Erzgebirge Aue vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Greifswalder vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

VfL Osnabrück vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Alemannia Aachen vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 11;50 a.m.

Phonix Lubeck vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, MN

2Fast2Tasty Challenge — FS1, 6 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 2

Portsmouth vs. Luton Town — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leeds United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Blackburn Rovers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Queens Park Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Cardiff City — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 1

Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Matt Holland

Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Bill Leslie/Matt Upson

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Rob Palmer/Leon Osman

Everton vs. Brighton Hove & Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Ian Crocker/Michael Bridges

Newcastle United vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Jacqui Oatley/Efan Ekoku

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — NBC: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings live from London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live from London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live from London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone live from London Stadium, London. England, United Kingdom — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

3rd Round

Announcers — NBC/Golf Channel/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 11, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Postgame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Peacock, 6 p.m.

UGSA

U.S. Amateur, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Semifinals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Rogers Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

2nd Round — Peacock, 5 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague, Czechia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 8;30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Osasuna vs. CD Leganés — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Valencia vs. Barcelona — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC: LaLiga Pregame — ABC, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC: LaLiga Postgame — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlán FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Club América vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, midnight

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, midnight

Ligue 1

Round 1

Stade Brestois vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

AS Monaco vs. Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 305

Du Plessis vs. Adesanya, RAC Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC 305 Countdown: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC 305 Post Show: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NENS/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 4 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Padres.TV/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Baseball Night in America, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)/Root Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs — Sportsnet/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (main)/Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns/Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Victory Lane Review: Richmond — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Parker Kilgerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 3;30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Jarrett

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime: 2024-25 Schedule Release Show — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Announcers — WAGA: Justin Kutcher/D.J. Shockley/Coy Wire//Jen Hale//WBAL: Gerry Sandusky/Rod Woodson//Evan Washburn

Atlata at Baltimore — WAGA/WBAL, noon

Announcers — WFOX: Mike Watts/Anthony Muñoz//Marisa Contipelli//WFLD: Adam Amin/Jim Miller//Lou Canellis

Cincinnati at Chicago — NFL Network/WFOX/WFLD, 1 p.m.

Announcers — WNYW: Bob Papa/Carl Banks/Howard Cross/Phil Simms//Madelyn Burke//KTRK: Kevin Kugler/John Harris/N.D. Kalu//Shelby Coppedge

New York Giants at Houston — WNYW/KTRK, 1 p.m.

Announcers — WJBK: Jason Ross, Jr./Golden Tate//Dannie Rogers//KSHB: Ari Wolfe/Trent Green//Matt McMullen

Detroit at Kansas City — NFL Network/WJBK/KSHB, 4 p.m.

Announcers — KMSP: Paul Allen/Pete Bercich//Ben Leber//WEWS: Chris Rose/Nathan Zegura//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Minnesota at Cleveland — KMSP/WEWS, 4:25 p.m.

Announcers — KPHO: Dave Pasch/Ron Wolfley//Dani Sureck//WTTV: Greg Rakestraw/Rick Venturi//Larra Overton

Arizona at Indianapolis — KPHO/WTTV, 7 p.m.

Announcers — WIVB: Andrew Catalon/Steve Tasker//Maddy GibbllKDKA: Bob Pompeani/Charlie Batch//Missi Matthews

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — NFL Network/WIVB/KDKA, 7 p.m.

Announcers — WCBS: Ian Eagle/Anthony Becht//Caroline Hendershot//Otis Livingston//WJZY: Anish Shroff/Steve Smith, Jr.//Carla Gebhart

New York Jets at Carolina — WCBS/WJZY, 7 p.m.

Announcers — KABC: Andrew Siciliano/Mina Kimes/Andrew Whitworth//Curt Sandoval//KCBS: Noah Eagle/Dan Fouts//Jaime Maggio

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers — KABC/KCBS, 7 p.m.

Announcers — WFLA: Chris Myers/Ronde Barber//Dan Lucas//WJAX: Brian Sexton/Bucky Brooks//Brent Martineau

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville — WFLA/WJAX, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — KTVT: Bill Jones/Isaiah Stanback//Nicole Hutchison//KVVU: Jason Horowitz/Rich Gannon/Matt Millen

Dallas at Las Vegas — NFL Network/KTVT/KVVU, 10 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, noon

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

NFL Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 1

Genoa vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Empoli vs. AC Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Torino — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 1

Göztepe vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Cooking With STEAM — NBC, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Gametime Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS, 1 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1:05 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:05 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:36 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Deep End — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Perfect Storm — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals: Night Session — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 26

Rhode Island vs. Oakland Roots — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 pm.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9;30 p.m.

WNBA

Announcers: Jordan Kent/Isis Young//Emily Proud

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics — CBS, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Sarah Kustok//Tina Cervasio

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — CBS, 4 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Spark — WCIU/Spectrum SportsNet, 5 p.m.