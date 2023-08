Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks downfield in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 23

Collingwood Magpies vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 11

Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Training Camp: Purdue — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

USC vs. Michigan — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Penn State vs. North Carolina — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Baylor — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Florida State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Georgia — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour/LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle Country Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom and Massereene Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jordan Spieth/Sungjae Im & Patrick Cantlay/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy/Lucas Glover — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jordan Spieth/Sungjae Im — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Lucas Glover — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, CO and Colorado Country Club, Parker, CO

Match Play

Announcers: Dan Hicks/John Cook/Steve Burkowski//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood

Round of 16 — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Round of 16 — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Las Vegas Aviators at Reno Aces — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 292 Countdown: Sterling vs. O’Malley — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero (09/18/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Seattle at Kansas City — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Washington — NESN/MASN, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Motorsports

SRX Racing

Thursday Night Thunder, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

Week 6 (season finale) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2023 NBA TV Schedule Release Show — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network/WEWS (Chris Rose/Joe Thomas)/WCAU (Scott Graham/Ross Tucker), 7:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Brigham City Pickleball Courts, Brigham City, UT

Mixed Doubles — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SlamBall

SlamBall League

Playoffs, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Mob vs. Lava/Buzzsaw vs. Slashers/Championship Game — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m..

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Lock In: A Litefeet Story — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:03 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live, 10;30 a.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video/YES/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.