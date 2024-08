Aug 14, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman David Bote (13) tosses the ball to first base in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 23

Gold Coast Suns vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Harbor Park Stadium, Norfolk, VA

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — truTV, 7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

Manhattan Beach Open, Manhattan Beach Pier, Manhattan Beach, CA

Main Draw Competition — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Super Middleweights, Videotron Centre, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Christian Mbili vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko Weigh-In — ESPN+, noon

CFL

Week 11

Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

DFB Pokal (German Cup)

1st Round

FC Würzuburger Kickers vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

SSV Ul vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 2

Coventry City vs. Oxford United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 1

Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

Manchester United vs. Fulham — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live from Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live from Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague, Czechia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.’

3rd Round — NBC Sports app, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 11, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Hideki Matsuyama/Sahith Theegala & Mark Hubbard/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Xander Schauffele/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Alternate Feed: The Bryan Brothers & Grant Horvat — ESPN+, noon

Featured Group 1: Ludvig Åberg/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Xander Schauffele/Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Postgame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Postgame from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Peacock, 9 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Rogers Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

1st Round — Peacock, 5 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

UGSA

U.S. Amateur, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN

Announcers: Steve Burkowski/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Quarterfinals — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Practice 1 — Peacock, 12:45 p.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 4:20 p.m.

Final Practice — Peacock, 7:45 p.m

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Celta de Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Las Palmas vs. CD Leganés — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 1

Le Havre AC vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL Playoffs 2, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Light Heavyweights & Lightweights — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Live: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/WCAU, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Padres.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs — Apple TV+, 2:20 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Cliff Floyd/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 1:30 p.m.

Friday Night Baseball, PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs/Tricia Whitaker

Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Cliff Floyd/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Parker Kilgerman//Marty Snider

Practice — NBC Sports app, 3;30 p.m.

Qualifying — NBC Sports app, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, noon

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 4, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Palacios — Bally Sports, 6 p.m.

Team Lorenz vs. Team Faraimo — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m..

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 5:05 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m,

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:11 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final– CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona Mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network. midnight

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s 2nd Round/Round of 16 and Women’s 2nd Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16: Night Session — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 26

Birmingham Legion vs. Detroit City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.