All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Men’s
Round 23
Essendon Bombers vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
CFL
Week 11
Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN4/CFL+, 9 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1, 8:30 p.m.
College Football
Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Always College Football — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip — Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Women’s
Penn State vs. Texas Tech — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
Czech Masters, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague, Czechia
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
1st Round — NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour
FedExCup Playoffs
FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
1st Round
Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Kevin Kisner//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Wood//Damon Hack
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.
Featured Holes: 4, 11, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.
Featured Groups: Brian Harman/Justin Thomas & Ludvig Åberg/Wyndham Clark — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.
Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.
Alternate Feed: The Bryan Brothers & Grant Horvat — ESPN+, noon
Featured Group 1: Mark Hubbard/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa & Xander Schauffele/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Golf Central Postgame live from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Peacock, 6 p.m.
Golf Central Postgame from FedEx St. Jude Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
1st Round — Peacock, 9 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
UGSA
U.S. Amateur, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN
Announcers: Steve Burkowski/John Cook/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost
Round of 16 — Peacock, 5 p.m.
Round of 16 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 1
Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.
Real Betis vs. Girona FC — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Minor League Baseball
International League
Toledo Mud Hens at Charlotte Knights — Stadium, 7 p.m.
Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League
PFL Playoffs: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL
Weigh-In — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
MLB
American League
Seattle at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas — FS1/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)
Atlanta at San Francisco — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)
Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at New York Mets — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports California/SNY, 1 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today: NBA Schedule Release Special — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Week 2
Announcers — WCAU: Scott Graham/Ross Tucker//Dave Spadaro//WBZ: Scott Zolak/Devin McCourty/Jason McCourty//Steve Burton
Philadelphia at New England — NFL Network/WCAU/WBZ, 7 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 10:55 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.
Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN3/Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 9 p.m.
WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7 p.m.