Aug 13, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA ; Elin Avanesyan returns a shot during her match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada on day two of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Carabao Cup

1st Round

Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Decade of Dominance — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN/Chaska Town Course, Chaska, MN

Round of 64 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

On the Range — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Texas at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB Network Showcase — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Rockies.TV/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at New York Mets — NBC Sports California/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Talkin Baseball —

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers In-Games LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:04 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:34 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.,m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:01 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:31 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p,m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: American Son — ESPNews, midnight

SportsRage Late Night LiVE — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Super Cup

Champions League vs. Europa League

Friendly, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Announcers — CBS Sports Network: Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green//Anita Jones//Christina Unkel (rules)

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Network/UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Nico Cantor/Alessandro Del Piero/Tony Meola

UEFA Super Cup Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Super Cup Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.