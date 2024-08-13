Aug 8, 2024; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF midfielder Matias Rojas (7) celebrates with defender Sergio Busquets (5) defender Yannick Bright (42) and defender Jordi Alba (18) after scoring a goal against Toronto FC in the second half during the Leagues Cup round of 32 at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
All Times Eastern

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga Clubs #3-STP, BOC, SCF, KSV, SGE, FCB — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.

Carabao Cup
1st Round
Bristol City vs. Coventry City — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff City vs. Bristol Rovers — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Milton Keynes Dons — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Wrexham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Football Training Camp: USC — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Golf
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Ask Nathalie: Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Aak Nathalie: Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Leagues Cup
Knockout Round
Round of 16
Free Game
East 2
Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías
Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m,

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required
East 2
Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri
Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

East 1
Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

East 1
Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart
Cruz Azul vs. Mazatlán — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

West 1
Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa
Deportivo Toluca vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

West 1
Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Deigo Pessolano/Daniel Chapela
Club América vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

West 2
Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuñiga
LAFC vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips
Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Pavel Pardo/Giovanni Savarese
Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Minor League Baseball
International League
Nashville Sounds at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 11 — ESPN1, 10 p.m.
Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
UFC 305 Countdown: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB
American League
Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.
Texas at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League
MLB on TBS Tuesday, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur 
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — TBS/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 11 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 630 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona — Rockies.TV/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at New York Mets — NBC Sports California/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Richmond Recap — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
LIVE from Training Camp — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
LIVE from Training Camp — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears: Episode 2 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show  — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon
Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Stadium Bets — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Perfect Storm — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

