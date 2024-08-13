Aug 8, 2024; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF midfielder Matias Rojas (7) celebrates with defender Sergio Busquets (5) defender Yannick Bright (42) and defender Jordi Alba (18) after scoring a goal against Toronto FC in the second half during the Leagues Cup round of 32 at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga Clubs #3-STP, BOC, SCF, KSV, SGE, FCB — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.

Carabao Cup

1st Round

Bristol City vs. Coventry City — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff City vs. Bristol Rovers — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Milton Keynes Dons — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Football Training Camp: USC — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Ask Nathalie: Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Aak Nathalie: Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Leagues Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16

Free Game

East 2

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m,

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

East 2

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

East 1

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

East 1

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Cruz Azul vs. Mazatlán — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

West 1

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Deportivo Toluca vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

West 1

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Deigo Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Club América vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

West 2

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuñiga

LAFC vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Pavel Pardo/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Nashville Sounds at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 11 — ESPN1, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC 305 Countdown: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Texas at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — TBS/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 11 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 630 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Rockies.TV/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at New York Mets — NBC Sports California/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Richmond Recap — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

LIVE from Training Camp — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

LIVE from Training Camp — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears: Episode 2 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Perfect Storm — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.