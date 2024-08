Aug 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton (70) runs to third base against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

All Access with Syracuse Football: Episode 1 — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Football Training Camp: UCLA — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

1st Round, Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy

Frosinone vs. AC Pisa 1909 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

EFL Championship

Matchday 1

Luton Town vs. Burnley — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m,

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Knockout Round

Free Game

Round of 16, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-Until We Meet Again (Ramon Tavares, Serhiy Sidey) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-The Cowboy and The Soldier (Zach Reese, Connor Matthews) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-Never Give Up (Carlos Prates, Mitch Ramirez) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

MLB on ESPN Special, Fenway Park, Boston

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ben McDonald//Jeff Passan

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Rockies.TV/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at San Diego — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 1

Rizespor vs. Başakşehir — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals: Tracks All-Time Greats — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Point of No Return — ESPN2, 10 p.m,

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Deep End — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Canadian Open Tennis Tournament

ATP Tour: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/WTA Tour: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Men’s and Women’s Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.