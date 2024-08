Aug 9, 2024; Paris, France; United States power forward Breanna Stewart (10) is defended by Australia forward Cayla George (15) in a women’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3 Playoffs

Week 9, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Semifinals

Bivouac vs. Tri-State/3’s Company vs. Enemies — CBS, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 10

BC Lions at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

1st Round, Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy

Sampdoria vs. Como — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 1

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth Argyle — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

Final Round

Announcers — CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, OK

Championship — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Charlotte Knights at Louisville Bats — Stadium, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston — Space City Home Network/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Miami — Padres,TV/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports Southeast/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Interleague

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Bob Carpenter/Mark Gubicza//Dan Kolko

Anaheim Angels at Washington Nationals — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 11 a.m.

Sunday Night Baseball, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers — ESPN: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney//ESPN2 Statcast Edition: Kevin Brown/Trevor May/Mike Petriello

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Stitch — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Announcers — KTVD: Steve Levy/Ryan Harris//WXIN: Greg Rakestraw/Rick Venturi

Denver at Indianapolis — NFL Network/KTVD/WXIN, 1 p.m.

Announcers — KTVT: Bill Jones/Isaiah Stanback//KABC: Andrew Siciliano/Mina Kimes/Andrew Whitworth

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams — NFL Network/KTVT/KABC, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, noon

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 4:25 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 7:55 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 16

Studio Shows

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Volleyball

Women’s

Gold Medal Match, South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Italy — NBC, 7 a.m.

Handball

Men’s

Gold Medal Match, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Germany vs. Denmark — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

Cycling Track

Men’s and Women’s

Finals, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France

Women’s Sprint/Men’s Keirin/Women’s Omnium Points Race — NBC, 9 a.m.

Water Polo

Men’s

Gold Medal Match, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Serbia vs. Croatia — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Basketball

Women’s

Gold Medal Game, Bercy Arena, Paris

France vs. United States — NBC/Telemundo, 9:30 a.m.

Track & Field

Women’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Marathon — NBC, noon (same day coverage)

Best of Paris — NBC, 2 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Announcers: Jessica Carillo/Miguel Gurwitz

Ceremonia de clausura Paris 2024 — Telemundo, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Jimmy Fallon/Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir

Closing Ceremony — NBC, 3 p.m.

Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Enhanced edition) — NBC, 7 p.m.

LA2028 Handover — NBC, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: American Son — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

Best of GoJo and Golic– DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Live — SEC Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

ESPN Presents: Never Tell Me The Odds: Top Sports Seen in Star Wars — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Paris Games Closing Ceremony In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Point of No Return — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Champs — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 1 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 2 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 3 — ESPN2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 4 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Canadian Open Tennis Tournament

ATP Tour: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/WTA Tour: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Day Session: Men’s Quarterfinals and Semifinals/Women’s Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Evening Session: Men’s Quarterfinals and Semifinals/Women’s Semifinal– Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.