Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the floor exercise in women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 21

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5 a.m. (Friday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3, 8 p.m.

College Football

Always College Football (series premiere) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN The Ocho

NHRL Teams: Robot Fighting Championship — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

WJF 20: The Ultimate Overall Championship (Juggling) — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Red Bull Gameball Royale — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Red Bull (Un)Serious Race Series — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Ultimate Ninja World Series Finals — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Three Rivers Waiter and Waitress Competition — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Sasquatch Uncut Beard and Mustache Competition — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Origins gaming Tournament of Pieces 2024 (Speed Puzzling) — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WCA: Michigan Mini 17 Rubiks Cube Competition (Speed Cubing) — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Free Games

West 8

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas FC — Apple TV, 9 p.m.

West 4

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zuñiga//FS1: Joe Malfa/Jamie Watson

Deportivo Toluca vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV/UniMás/TUDN/FS1, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

East 1

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

FC Cincinnati vs. Querétaro FC — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

West 5

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: John Laguna/Claudio Suarez

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Nashville Sounds at Gwinnett Stripers — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL Playoffs 1

Heavyweights & Women’s Flyweights, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

National League

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Anaheim — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back (season premiere) — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Preseason Opener

Hall of Fame Game, om Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//Laura Rutledge

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2024 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Matchday 3

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. CF Pachuca — Paramout+, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Tigres UANL — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 6

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 6 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

3×3 Basketball

Women’s

Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

United States vs. Australia — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Spain vs. United States — E!, 3:40 p.m.

Men’s

Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

United States vs. Latvia — NBC, 5 p.m.

Men’s

Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

United States vs. Lithuania — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

Men’s, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

1st Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Volleyball

Women’s, South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Brazil vs. Japan — E!, 7 a.m.

Daytime — Morning

Men’s 20km Race Walk — USA Network, 8:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Beach Volleyball/Golf — NBC, 9 a.m.

Women’s 20km Race Walk — E!, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Swimming Qualifying Heats — NBC, 10:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

3×3 Women’s Basketball: United States vs. Australia — NBC, 11:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Table Tennis

Men’s, South Paris Arena 4, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Singles Quarterfinal — E!, 9 a.m.

Archery

Men’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Individual: Round of 64/Round of 32 — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool D

Brazil (George/Andre) vs. United States (Partain/Benesh) — Telemundo, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool B

United States (Nuss/Kloth) vs. Communist China (Xue/X.Y. Xia) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round

South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Brazil vs. Japan — Telemundo, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Italy vs. Netherlands — USA Network, 1:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Canoe Slalom

Men’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Kayak Single Final — E!, 11:30 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

All-Around Final — Telemundo, noon/NBC, 12:15 p.m.

Gymnastics Pre-Game — NBC, noon

Archery

Women’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, Paris

Individual: Round of 32 — E!, 12:15 p.m.

Daytime — Afternoon

Boxing — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Equestrian: Jumping: Team Qualifier — E!, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Fencing

Women’s, Grand Palais – Podium Piste, Paris, France

Foil Team: Bronze Medal Match/Gold Medal Match — E!, 1:25 p.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Women’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 200m Backstroke/Women’s 200m Breastroke/Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay//Semifinals: Men’s 50m Freestyle/Women’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s 200m Individual Medley — NBC/Telemundo, 2:30 p.m.

Basketball

Women’s Group Phase

Group C, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Belgium vs. United States — USA Network, 2:45 p.m.

Boxing

Men’s, North Paris Arena, Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

92kg Quarterfinals — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Primetime

Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s All-Around Final/Swimming — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Canoe Slalom: Men’s Final/3×3 Basketball — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Phase, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Pool E

Lithuania (Paulikiene/Raulpelyte) vs. Japan (Akiko/Ishii) — USA Network, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

Men’s, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

2nd Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Shooting

Women’s, Châteauroux Shooting Centre, Châteauroux, France

25m Pistol Qualification Precision — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Track & Field

Day 1, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Men’s Decathlon-Day 1/Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification/Women’s High Jump Qualification/Women’s 100m Qualifying Heats/Men’s 1500m Heats — E!, 4 a.m. (Friday)

3×3 Basketball

Men’s

Pool Round, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Poland vs. Netherlands — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Heats: Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200m Individual Medley/Women’s 800m Freestyle/Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Early Morning

Voleibol y Natación — Telemundo, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Paris Games LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List: Underdogs — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.