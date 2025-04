Apr 8, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau chips on the 11th fairway during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 5

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:38 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Texas State at Texas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden

Inter Miami vs. LAFC — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Alexi Lalas/Maurice Edu/Stu Holden

CONCACAF Champions Cup Match Day — FS1, 10 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Olímpico Universitario

Announcers — FS1: Tyler Terens/Maurice Edu

Pumas UNAM vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 41

Coventry City vs. Portsmouth — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Wyndham Clark/Max Homa//Laura Rutledge//Marty Smith

Par 3 Contest — ESPN+, noon

Par 3 Contest — ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 2 p.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Early Wedge — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

Welcome to the Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Finland vs. United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Japan vs. Norway — TSN3/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

AHL

Grand Rapids Griffins at Cleveland Monsters — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Condors at Henderson Silver Knights — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — Amazon Prime Video/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — Space City Home Network/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — Chicago Sports Network Plus/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network West/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/SNY, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network (main)/Rangers Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona — MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego at Sacramento — Padres.TV/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Roger Penske and Joey Logano Interview, FS2, 11 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN Wednesday

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/KFAA, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Jay Bilas//Katie George

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings — ESPN/Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst/Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Orlando — NBC Sports Boston/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah — KUNP/KATU 2.2/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Phoenix — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — KENS/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: QB Draft Class of 2025 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Sam Rosen/John Davidson

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — Sportsnet/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

San José at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim — Sportsnet West/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.