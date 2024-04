Apr 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; USA midfielder Jayden Shaw (8) kicks the ball towards the goal against Japan during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Virginia Military Institute at Richmond — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Akron at Dayton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Le Moyne at Binghamton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Rider — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

URi at Brown — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan — B1G+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 4:35 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Radford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stonehill at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Penn State — B1G+, 5:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Ball State at Indiana — BTN+, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Christian Brothers at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Ohio — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Queens at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Davidson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Florida International at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Illinois — B1G+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Minnesota — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Kansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

San José State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

UAB at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Samford — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Murray State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Pacific — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 8:35 p.m.

Arizona State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9:05 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9:05 p.m.

Men’s

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, noon

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

College Softball

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Iona — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Binghamton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

URI at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Providence at Boston University — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Queens at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Marist at Siena — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Akron — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Duke at East Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Binghamton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — B1G+, 5:30 p.m.

URI at Brown — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Queens at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Samford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

East Tennessee at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo León, México

Tigres UANL vs. Columbus Crew — FS1, 8:45 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Club América vs. New England Revolution — FS2/TUDN, 10:30 p.m./FS1, 11 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 42

Leeds United vs. Sunderland — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters Highlights: 2019-Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Golf Fix: The Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Germany vs. Communist China — TSN1/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Japan vs. Denmark — TSN1/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Group A, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN1/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 300 Countdown: Pereira vs. Hill — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MLB Network/MASN/NESN, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — MLB Network (main game)/Root Sports/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — Space City Home Network 2/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Angels — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 9;30 p.m.

National League

MLB Tuesday on TBS

Announcers: Bob Costas/Ron Darling

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — TBS/Max/Marquee Sports Network/Padres.TV, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB Leadoff — TBS/Max, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Closer — TBS/Max, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network (backup game)/SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports app/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Dbacks.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Detroit/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Florida/YES, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT Tuesday

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/truTV, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/truTV/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA Pre-Game on TNT/truTV, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Dallas at Charlotte — WFAA/KSTR/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Detroit/WMYD/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto — Bally Sports Indiana/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago — MSG Network/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston — Bally Sports Florida/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 8 pm.

Denver at Utah — Altitude/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix — KTLA/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — Bally Sports New Orleans/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Post Game — Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Finals

Game 1, Portland Expo Building, Portland, ME

Oklahoma City Blue at Maine Celtics — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ryan Callahan//Emily Kaplan

Washington Capitals at Detroit Pistons — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko//Leah Hextall

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Weekes/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Boston — Bally Sports Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — MSG 2/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montréal — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey — TSN2/RDS/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle — Scripps Sports/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — KCAL/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San José — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:3o a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)\

SheBelieves Cup

United States Soccer Federation

Day 2, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

3rd Place Match

Announcers — TBS/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz

Japan vs. Brazil — TBS/Max/Universo/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Announcers — TBS/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz

United States vs. Canada — TBS/Max/Universo/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy/DaMarcus Beasley

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — TBS/Max, 6 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show — TBS/Max, 9 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup El Resumen — Universo, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

E60: Only The Strong Survive — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Bayern München — CBS, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City — UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, 1 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.