Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (2) shoots against Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) in the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Final Four

National Championship, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Purdue vs. UConn — TBS/TNT/truTV, 9:20 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith/Jay Wright//Tracy Wolfson

Championship Central — TBS/TNT/truTV, 7 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS/TNT/truTV, midnight

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Zucker/Brent Stover/Roy Hibbert/Steve Lappas/Renee Montgomery/Wally Szczerbiak/Chris Walker//AJ Ross//Seth Davis//Gary Parrish//Jon Rothstein

March Madness 360 live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams//Kris Budden//Christine Williamson

College GameDay live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Ringer: One Shining Podcast — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

B1G Live: Men’s Basketball National Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Live From the Final Four — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NCAA National Championship Special — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Men’s Basketball National Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

College Softball

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, noon

LSU at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Golf

Masters On the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1974 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1994 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Germany vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Group A, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Switzerland vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

United States vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 300 Countdown: Pereira vs. Hill — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — MLB Network (backup game)/Root Sports/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup game, joined in progress), 10:30 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network (main game)/SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Dbacks.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Marquee Sports Network/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network (main game, joined in progress), 10:30 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Florida/YES, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Detroit/SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Shaqtin’ a Fool: The Shaqademic Decathlon — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

First Drive — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Matt Miller’s Prospect Camps — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL (season premiere) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 31

Udinese vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Invincible — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Betting Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 8 — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 9 p.m.

26.2 to Life — ESPN, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)