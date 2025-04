Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars forward J’Wan Roberts (13) and guard Mylik Wilson (8) react against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

National Championship, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Florida vs. Houston — CBS, 8:50 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith/Jay Wright//Tracy Wolfson

Championship Central — CBS, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay live from San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness National Championship — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

CD Leganés vs. CS Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 314 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Lopes — ESPNews, midnight

PFL Origins: Santos vs. Velasquez — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

UFC Unleashed: Fighters from Down Under — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — MLB Network/YES/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — Space City Home Network/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — MLB Network (backup)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Chicago Cubs — Rangers Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona — MASN2/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Diego at Sacramento — Padres.TV/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Sacramento at Detroit — NBA TV/NBC Spors California/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets — Amazon Prime Video/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Calgary at San José — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — Sportsnet West/Victory+, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles — Kraken Hockey Network (KONG)/FanDuel Sports Network West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at San José/Edmonton at Anaheim/Seattle at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 31

Bologna vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.