Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Connecticut Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Xavier at UConn — FloSports, 11:05 a.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Florida — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon

Northwestern at Penn State — B1G+, noon

Indiana at Maryland — BTN+, noon

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

East Carolina at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, noon

High Point at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, noon

Navy at Lafayette — ESPN+, noon

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN+, noon

Penn at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Princeton at Brown — ESPN+, noon

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, noon

Siena at Rider — ESPN+, noon

TCU at Cincinnati — ESPN+, noon

Texas State at Marshall — ESPN+, noon

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN+, noon

Alabama at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

West Virginia at Kansas — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at James Madison — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kansas State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Stetson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Troy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Belmont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida International at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Rice — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulane at UAB — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 3:05 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Portland — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah at Tech at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 4:05 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

HBCU All-Star Game

All-Stars, Global Credit Union Arena, Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, AZ

Team Rick Mahorn vs. Team Ben Wallace — CBS, 4 p.m.

HBCU All-Star Pregame Show — CBS, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Zucker/Brent Stover/Roy Hibbert/Steve Lappas/Renee Montgomery/Wally Szczerbiak/Chris Walker//AJ Ross//Seth Davis//Gary Parrish//Jon Rothstein

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Final Four

National Championship, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Iowa vs. South Carolina — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Aliyah Boston/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck//Holly Rowe

NCAA Women’s Championship Special live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH — ABC, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Final Four Megacast

Announcers: Sue Bird/Diana Taurasi

The Bird & Taurasi Show — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Beyond the Rim — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

On the Ball — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Basketball National Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Women’s Basketball National Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Notre Dame at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Georgia at Tennessee — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Marshall at Georgia State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Southern Mississippi at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, noon

Florida State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, noon

Virginia at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, noon

Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, noon

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, noon

Dayton at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Eastern Kentucky at Stetson — ESPN+, noon

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte — ESPN+, noon

George Washington at Fordham — ESPN+, noon

James Madison at Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

Kent State at Toledo — ESPN+, noon

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, noon

Lipscomb at Bellarmine — ESPN+, noon

Loyola Chicago at URI — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma State at Houston — ESPN+, noon

Texas-San Antonio at East Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Troy at Texas State — ESPN+, noon

UConn at St. John’s — ESPN+, noon

Western Kentucky at Liberty — ESPN+, noon

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Columbia at Penn — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State — BTN+, 1 p.m.

LSU at Florida — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Queens — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Furman at Mercer — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Texas at UAB — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Mexico State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Samford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Utah State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

San José State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

UCI World Tour

Paris to Roubaix

Race — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Jon Champion/Jim Beglin

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo, 10:25 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Joe Speight/Stephen Warnock

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Martin Tyler/Matt Holland

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Peacock/Universo, 12:55 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings live from Premier League Fan Fest, Nashville, TN — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Anna Jackson/Peter Jacobsen/Paige Mackenzie/Arron Oberholser/Emilia Migliaccio//Kira Dixon

Girls and Boys Finals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Smylie Kaufman/Curt Byrum//Billy Ray Brown//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Matt Fitzpatrick/Martin Laird/Webb Simpson & Alexander Björk/Tommy Fleetwood/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group: Parker Coody/Mac Meissner/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Alexander Björk/Tommy Fleetwood/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Parker Coody/Mac Meissner/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship, The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, Savannah, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

Day 5: Match Play — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Sweden vs. Japan — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Group A, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Canada vs. Czechia — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Communist China vs. Denmark — TSN3/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 28

Toulouse vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Archival: UFC 100 (07/11/2009) — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sunday Night Baseball

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main game)/Sportsnet/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — NESN/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (main game, joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Atlanta — MLB Network (backup game)/Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Cincinnati — SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Padres.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup game, joined in progress), 4:30 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Pittsburgh — MASN2/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee — Root Sports/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado — Bally Sports Sun/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 8

Free Game

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV/Fox, 1:45 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers — WUAB/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Indiana, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — WVUE 8.2/KPHE/KTVK, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Portland at Boston — Root Sports/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — Monumental Sports Network 2/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee — NBA TV/MSG Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn — NBC Sports California/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State — KJZZ/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, Portland Expo Building, Portland, ME

Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Final, Adventist Health Arena, Stockton, CA

Oklahoma City Blue at Stockton Kings — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NFL

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings — TNT/Max, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Brian Boucher/Anson Carter

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, 3:30 p.m.

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: John Buccigross/Ray Ferraro//Leah Hextall

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Arizona at San José — Scripps Sports/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington — TSN5/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Montréal at New York Rangers — TSN2/RDS/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey — Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at San José/Ottawa at Washington Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly: Montréal at New York Rangers/Nashville at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 32

Rangers vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 31

Monza vs. Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Cagliari vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Hellas Verona vs. Genoa — Paramount+, noon

Juventus vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS, 2 p.m.

Best of Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

E60: Only The Strong Survive — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

My Name is Dany Garcia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNews, midnight

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Grand Prix Hassan II (ATP Tour)/Estoril Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, noon

Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

UFL

Week 2

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers — ESPN, noon

Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders — Fox, 4 p.m.