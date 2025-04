Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoot against the UCLA Bruins during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women’s 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Virginia at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Crown

Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink

Central Florida vs. Nebraska — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Casey Jacobsen/Donny Marshall

College Basketball Crown Pregame — Fox, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Postgame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

At the Buzzer: College Basketball Rewind — CBS, 2 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Championship Preview — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

National Championship, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

UConn vs. South Carolina — ABC, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Women’s Championship Special live from Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL — ABC, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Post-Game Show — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Final Four Megacast

Announcers: Sue Bird/Diana Taurasi

The Bird & Taurasi Show — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Beyond the Rim — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

On the Rail — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Regional Finals

Tuscaloosa Regional, Coleman Coliseum, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama, Cal, Florida, Oregon State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Seattle Regional, Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Oklahoma, Auburn, Missouri, Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Women’s

Michigan at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Auburn at Kentucky — ESPNU, noon

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas at Missouri — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Brentford vs. Chelsea — USA/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers: Joe Speight/Stephen Warnock

Fulham vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock:Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux

Manchester United vs. Manchester City — Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.//NBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show with special guest Ed Sheeran — NBC, 2 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show with special guest John Green — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Announcers: (play-by-play) Mike Tirico/Cara Banks//(analysts) Emilio Doran/Peter Jacobsen/Paige Mackenzie/Arron Oberholser//(interviews) Kira K. Dixon

Boys and Girls Finals — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts) Notah Begay/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Kevin Kisner//(reporters) Billy Ray Brown/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//(interviews) Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Emilio Grillo/Chan Kim & Patrick Cantlay/Corey Conners/Henrik Norlander — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group: Ryan Gerard/William Mouw/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 41 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 5 — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 1:30 p.m.

Day 5 — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 6 p.m.

Day 5: Finals — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship, The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, Savannah, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Las Palmas vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Getafe — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Matchday 28

RC Lens vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11:05 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Stade de Reims vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Chicago Sports Network Plus/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network North, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Rangers Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim –CleGuardians.TV/FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m./MLB Network (main), 4;30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Washington — Dbacks.TV/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network South, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Padres.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Interleague

Sunday Night Baseball, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Xavier Scruggs//Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)/YES/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Mets — Sportsnet/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado — NBC Sports California/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4;30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Off Base Podcast — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 7

MLS Season Pass — Subscription required

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

New York City FC vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 3 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Jesus Bracamontes

San José Earthquakes vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

Sunday Night Soccer, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Darlington — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Charlotte — NBA TV/Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakeres at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet.FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — Sportsnet One/WLNY, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland — NBA TV/NBC Sports California Plus/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 6 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston/Telemundo Boston, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at New York — KPHE/KTVK/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/Altitude/KUSA, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League Playoffs

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Maine Celtics at Osceola Magic — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Austin Spurs at Stockton Kings — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Tarik El-Bashir

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders — TNT/Max/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 12:30 p.m./OviCast — truTV/Max, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Shane Hnidy/Darren Pang

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet 360, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Faust/Jennifer Botterill//Jackie Redmond

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Rick Bowness

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, noon

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 8 p.m.

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks — ESPN/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/TSN5/RDS2, 5 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo — NESN/MSG Western New York, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Chicago Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Montréal at Nashville — TSN2/RDS/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Buffalo/Pittsburgh at Chicago Bonus Coverage Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 32

St. Johnstone vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 31

Empoli FC vs. Cagliari Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Torino FC vs. Venezia FC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Atalanta BC vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AS Roma vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 30

Fenerbahçe vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Final: Jessica Pegula vs. Sofia Kenin — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court: Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

UFL

Week 2

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades — ESPN, noon

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 5

San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC — CBS, 4 p.m.