Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; The NCAA Women’s Final Four logo at midcourt at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 4

Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

FC Augsburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas A&M at Tennessee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NABC Division I All-Star Game, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Announcers: Jordan Kent/Steve Lappas/Chris Walker//Kelana Martin

East vs. West — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Auburn Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

SEC Inside: Men’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

NCAA March Madness 360: Men’s Final Four Practices — CBS Sports Network, noon

Nothing But Net: Duke’s Final Four Practice — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

National Semifinals, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Texas vs. South Carolina — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. UCLA — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike//Holly Rowe

NCAA Women’s Final Four Special — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four Bridge Show — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Women’s Final Four Megacast

Announcers: Sue Bird/Diana Taurasi

The Bird & Taurasi Show: Texas vs. South Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Beyond the Rim — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

On the Rail — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Bird & Taurasi Show: UConn vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Beyond the Rim — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

On the Rail — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Path to the Draft: Colorado Showcase — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships

Day 1, Crisler Arena, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Team/All Around Competition: Michigan, Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Regional Semifinals

Tuscaloosa Regional, Coleman Coliseum, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Session I: Cal, Alabama, North Carolina, Iowa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Session II: Florida, Oregon State, North Carolina State, Clemson — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle Regional, Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Session I: Missouri, Georgia, Arizona, Arizona State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Session II: Oklahoma, Auburn, Nebraska, Illinois — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 40

Blackburn Rovers vs. Middlesbrough — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka City, Japan

Practice 3 — ESPNews, 10:25 p.m.

Qualifying– ESPN2, 1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts) Notah Begay/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Kevin Kisner//(reporters) Billy Ray Brown/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//(interviews) Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jordan Spieth/Hideki Matsuyama/Keegan Bradley & Tony Finau/Justin Rose/Patrick Cantlay — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Maverick McNealy/Akshay Bhatia & Gary Woodland/Max Homa/Corey Conners//Rickie Fowler/Sam Burns/Tommy Fleetwood & Tom Kim/Jake Knapp/Denny McCarthy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Sam Burns/Tommy Fleetwood — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tony Finau/Justin Rose/Patrick Cantlay — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship, The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, Savannah, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 3: Round Robin — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 6 p.m.

Day 3: Round Robin — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Rayo Vallecano vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:3o p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Emmett vs. Murphy, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

UFC Live: Emmett vs. Murphy — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Emmett vs. Murphy — ESPN+, 5:35 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

PFL Origins: Santos vs. Velasquez — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MLB Network (main)/MASN/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — CleGuardians.TV/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies — Apple TV+, 6:45 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network (main)/Padres.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Dbacks.TV/MASN2, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Florida/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

St. Louis at Boston — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/NESN, 2 p.m.

Toronto at New York Mets — Sportsnet/SNY, 3 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado — NBC Sports California/Rockies.TV, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — YES/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

Sacramento at Charlotte — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/KENS, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago — KUNP/KATU 2.2/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State — NBA TV/Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers — KFAA/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/WVUE/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington — NHL Network/Chicago Sports Network/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Islanders — FanDuel Sports Network North/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sport Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 3

League A: Group A4, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Italy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.