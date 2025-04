Courtesy F1 X account

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 4

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky –SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Crown

Quarterfinals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Allison Williams

Central Florida vs. Cincinnati — FS1, 7 p.m.

Villanova vs. USC — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Hill/LaPhonso Ellis/Casey Jacobsen

College Basketball Crown Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Extra — FS1, 9 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Championship, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Mike Corey/Fran Fraschilla//Ashley ShahAhmadi

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN, 9 p.m.

247 Sports College Basketball Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Women’s

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: UCLA Women’s Basketball Final Four Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

1st Round Play-In

Tuscaloosa Regional, Coleman Coliseum, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Clemson vs. Rutgers — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle Regional, Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Illinois vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Regional Semifinals

University Park Regional, Rec Hall, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Session I: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Session II: LSU, Arkansas, Michigan, Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Regional, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Session I: UCLA, Minnesota, Southern Utah, Boise State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Session II: Utah, Stanford, Denver, BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka City, Japan

Practice 1 — ESPNews, 10:25 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 1:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts) Notah Begay/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Kevin Kisner//(reporters) Billy Ray Brown/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//(interviews) Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Sam Burns/Tommy Fleetwood & Tom Kim/Jake Knapp/Denny McCarthy//Ludvig Åberg/Maverick McNealy/Akshay Bhatia & Gary Woodland/Max Homa/Corey Conners — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tony Finau/Justin Rose/Patrick Cantlay & Jordan Spieth/Hideki Matsuyama/Keegan Bradley — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Ludvig Åberg/Maverick McNealy/Akshay Bhatia — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jordan Spieth/Hideki Matsuyama/Keegan Bradley — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship, The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, Savannah, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s

Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, GA

Announcers: (play-by-play) Mike Tirico/Cara Banks//(analyst) Morgan Pressel//(holes) Paige Mackenzie//(reporter) Jim “Bones” Mackay//(insider) Steve Burkowski//(interviews) Cara Banks

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 2: Round Robin — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 6 p.m.

Day 2: Round Robin — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

World Tournament 2025, Universal Studios, Orlando, FL

Jackson vs. Koreshkov — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 10 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — MLB Network (backup)/NESN/MASN, 1 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — MLB Network/Space City Home Network/Twins.TV, 4 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Dbacks.TV/YES, 7 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Taylor Rooks

Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network North/WLNY, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto — KUNP/KATU 2.2/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA G League Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks — tubi, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Osceola Magic — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Salt Lake City Stars at Austin Spurs — tubi, 9 p.m.

Valley Suns at Stockton Kings — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

First Drive — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Edmonton Oilers at San José Sharks– ESPN+/hulu/Disney+/Sportsnet West, 10:30 p.m.

Boston at Montréal — Sportsnet/RDS/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus — Altitude/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network South/Vicotry+, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m;

Los Angeles at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network West/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary — Victory+/KCOP/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas — TSN3/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Montréal/Tampa Bay at Ottawa Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre Game — TSN3, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Football Weekly — FS2, 10 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption– ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Coming Home With Keyshawn and Paul Pierce — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.