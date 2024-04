Mar 9, 2024; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats head coach Denise Dillon watch as they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 4

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 4:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

William & Mary at George Washington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Akron — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Samford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kansas State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Marist at Rutgers — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at AUB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 9:05 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

Championship, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Illinois vs. Villanova — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football

Florida State Pro Day — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Softball

San Diego State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

UNLV at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

College of Charleston at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Carolina State at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Alabama State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at UAB — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Fresno State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at North Texas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Quarterfinals

Leg 1, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Inter Miami vs. CF Monterrey — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Leg 1, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Herediano vs. Pachuca — FS1, 10 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

Leg 1, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

ACF Fiorentina vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:39 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennais — FS2, 3 p.m.

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Semifinal, BayArena, Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Announcers — World Feed: Jon Champion/Matt Holland

Arsenal vs. Luton Town — USA Network/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Joe Speight/Tony Gale

Brentford vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers — Peacock: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Golf

Women’s

Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 1: Stroke Play — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Denmark vs. Sweden — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Group A, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

Finland vs. Czechia — TSN3/TSN4, 3 p.m.

United States vs. Switzerland — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

St. Paul Saints at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN, 1 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup game)/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — MLB Network (backup game)/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup game), 10 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase

Announcers — MLB Network Bob Costas/Dan Plesac/JP Morosi

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main game)/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — MLB Network (main game)/Bally Sports Midwest/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — Rockies.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Miami — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Arizona — YES/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York Mets — Bally Sports Detroit/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics — ESPN/Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns — ESPN/Bally Sports Ohio/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Indiana/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/WMLW, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — TSN1/TSN4/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Lowe Post — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Field Yates’ NFL Mock Draft 2.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, midnight

Seattle at Los Angeles — TVA Sports/Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona — Sportsnet Pacific/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 31

Fenerbahçe vs. Adana Demirspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:25 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show -YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlotte — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 54BS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.