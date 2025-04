Apr 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period during game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Football

Authentic ACC: Wake Forest Spring Football — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

All-Access: Oklahoma Spring Football — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Softball

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Florida Softball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 45

Leeds United vs. Bristol City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Semi Finals Review SHow — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, FL

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Suzy Whaley//Gary Christian//Tripp Isenhour

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Gol Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Men’s U-18 Championship

Group A, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, TX

Canada vs. Norway — TSN1, 5 p.m.

Group B, Comerica Center, Frisco, TX

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Origins: Davis vs. Wilkinson — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — Twins.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — MLB Network (main)/YES/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Texas — NBC Sports California/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network (main)/SNY/MASN2, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network South/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network,11 p.m. (main, joined in progress)

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Spero Dedes/Candace Parker//Dennis Scott

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat — TNT/truTV/Max//FanDuel Sports Network Ohio//FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 3-0)

Western Conference

Game 4, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors — TNT/truTV/Max//Space City Home Network//NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m. (Golden State leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Cavaliers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Rockets/Warriors, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show: Draft Reaction Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Grades — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Announcers — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers — ESPN//Sportsnet/TVA Sports//FanDuel Sports Network Sun//Scripps Sports, 7 p.m. (Florida leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Announcers — ESPN: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars — ESPN//Sportsnet/TVA Sports//Altitude//Victory+, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NNL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

PWHL

Boston Fleet at Montréal Victoires — NESN/TSN5/RDS/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 34

Udinese Calcio vs. Bologna FC 1909 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari Calcio — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Chanel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.