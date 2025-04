Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; General view of the stage before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 7

St. Kilda Saints vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas A&M at Texas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

MPSF Beach Volleyball Championship

Day 3, Spiker Beach, Huntington Beach, CA

Cal vs. USC — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

UCLA vs. Cal/UCLA winner — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Championship Match — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Ocean Park Beach, Santa Monica, CA

ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Football

Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Nick Saban

College GameDay live from the NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting, Green Bay, WI — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Loyola (MD) at Army — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Boston College vs. Stanford — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Northwestern vs. Johns Hopkins — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn — FS1, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Washington — FS1, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 45

Stoke City vs. Sheffield United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

2nd Round — Foursomes

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore & Kurt Kitayama/Collin Morikawa//Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy & Tom Hoge/Kevin Chappell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Ryan Fox/Garrick Higgo & Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor & Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre & Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick//Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen & Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard & Akshay Bhatia/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups 1: Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy & Tom Hoge/Kevin Chappell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard & Akshay Bhatia/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 9 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

2nd Round

Announcers — ESPN+: Will Haskett/Ali Whitaker//Hope Barnett//Angela Stanford//Emma Talley//Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

Featured Groups (Morning Wave): Lindy Duncan/Yealimi Noh/Sarah Schmelzel & Ingrid Lindblad/Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups (Afternoon Wave): Brooke Henderson/Yuka Saso/Jin Young Ko & Nelly Korda/Patty Tavatanakit/Lilia Vu — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Growing the Game — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Men’s U-18 Championship

Group A, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, TX

Latvia vs. Canada — TSN3, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 31

Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Machado Garry vs. Prates, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

UFC Live: Machado Garry vs. Prates — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Machado Garry vs. Prates — ESPN+, 4:35 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Jacobs Field, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Dan Plesac/Xavier Scruggs

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Network West/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Sacramento — Chicago Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network South/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Russell Dorsey

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Dan Plesac/Xavier Scruggs

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, AL

Qualifying — The CW, 4 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Announcers — ESPN: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Katie George

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic — ESPN//NBC Sports Boston//FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)

Game 3, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers — ESPNU/NBA TV: Ryan Ruocco/Cory Alexander//Monica McNutt

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks — ESPNU/NBA TV//FanDuel Sports Network Indiana//FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin Extra, 8 p.m. (Indiana leads series 2-0)

Western Conference

Game 3, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers — ESPN: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network North, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

High Tops: Best of Regular Season — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Magic, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Lakers/Timberwolves, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting

NFL Draft, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Nick Saban/Field Yates/Pete Thamel//Laura Rutledge

Rounds 2 & 3 — ABC, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Mel Kiper, Jr./Booger McFarland/Louis Riddick/Adam Schefter//Molly McGrath

Rounds 2 & 3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Carlos Nava/Miguel Pasquel/Ciro Procuna/Eduardo Varela/Pablo Viruega//M.J. Acosta-Ruiz

Rounds 2 & 3 — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Daniel Jeremiah/Charles Davis/Joel Klatt/Ian Rapoport//Jamie Erdahl

Round 2 & 3 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network/ESPN2, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2025 NFL Draft Special — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

2025 NFL Draft Special — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Alex Faust/Jennifer Botterill//Tarik El-Bashir//Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Shawn McKenzie

Washington Capitals at Montréal Canadiens — TNT/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m. (Washington leads series 2-0)

Game 3, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Announcers — TBS/Max: Jim Jackson/Shane Hnidy//Chris Mason

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils — TBS/Max//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2//FanDuel Sports Network South/MSG SportsNet, 8 p.m. (Carolina leads series 2-0)

Western Conference

Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Steve Mears/Colby Armstrong//Jackie Redmond//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports: Jack Michaels/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports 2//FanDuel Sports Network West, 10 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 2-0)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NWSL

Matchday 6

Orlando Pride vs. Angel City — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals — NWSL+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Chanel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.