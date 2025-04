Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lambeau Field, the site of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 7

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 12:53 a.m. (Friday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:08 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Clemson at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Georgia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: North Carolina State Spring Football — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Nick Saban

College GameDay live from the NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting, Green Bay, WI — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Semifinal

1st Leg, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Inter Miami — TUDN, 10:25 p.m.//FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

Leg 2, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna, Italy

Bologna FC 1909 vs. Empoli FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m. (aggregate 3-0)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Semi Finals Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

1st Round — Four-Ball

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy & Tom Hoge/Kevin Chappell//Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore & Kurt Kitayama/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8;30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen & Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard//Ryan Fox/Garrick Higgo & Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups 1: Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre & Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore & Kurt Kitayama/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 9 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

1st Round

Announcers — ESPN+: Will Haskett/Ali Whitaker//Hope Barnett//Angela Stanford//Emma Talley//Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

Featured Groups (Morning Wave): Gaby Lopez/Madelene Sagstrom/Angel Yin & Linn Grant/Charley Hull/Stacy Lewis — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups (Afternoon Wave): Ayaka Furue/Lydia Ko/Amy Yang & Minjee Lee/Lexi Thompson/Ruoning Yin — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Men’s U-18 Championship

Group A, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, TX

Canada vs. Slovakia — TSN5, 5 p.m.

Group B, Comerica Center, Frisco, TX

Czechia vs. United States — TSN2/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

CA Osasuna vs. Sevilla — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

CD Leganés vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3:25 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Origins: Davis vs. Wilkinson — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — MLB Network (backup)/Chicago Sports Network/Twins.TV, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Root Sports/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Sacramento — Rangers Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Kansas City — Rockies.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

Colorado at Kansas City — Rockies.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MLB Network (main)/MASN2/MASN, 6;45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:29 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Arizona — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (main, joined in progress)

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Announcers — TNT/Max: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons — TNT/Max//MSG Network//FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference

Game 3, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Announcers — TNT/Max: Spero Dedes/Candace Parker//Dennis Scott

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies — TNT/Max//FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma//FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 9:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 2-0)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/Max, midnight

Game 3, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — NBA TV: Jared Greenberg/Brendan Haywood//Nabil Karim

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV//Altitude//FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting

NFL Draft, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Nick Saban/Field Yates/Pete Thamel//Laura Rutledge

Round 1 — ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Mel Kiper, Jr./Booger McFarland/Louis Riddick/Adam Schefter//Molly McGrath

Round 1 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Carlos Nava/Miguel Pasquel/Ciro Procuna/Eduardo Varela/Pablo Viruega//M.J. Acosta-Ruiz

Round 1 — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Daniel Jeremiah/Charles Davis/Joel Klatt/Kurt Warner/Ian Rapoport//Jamie Erdahl

Round 1 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Announcers — TBS/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Brian Boucher//Erika Wachter

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning — TBS/truTV/Max//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2//Scripps Sports//FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 6:30 p.m. (Florida leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TBS Face-Off — TBS/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers — ESPN2: John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ontario Senators — ESPN2/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/CBS/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Toronto leads series 2-0)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 3, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Announcers — TBS/truTV/Max: John Forslund/Eddie Olczyk/Jody Shelley

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild — TBS/truTV/Max//Scripps Sports//FanDuel Sports Network North, 9 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TBS Postgame– TBS/truTV/Max, 11:30 p.m.

Game 3, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: Harnarayan Singh/John Garrett//Scott Oake//ESPN2: Roxy Bernstein/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//ESPN2//FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 9:30 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series, 2-0)

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — Sportsnet One, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Chanel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.