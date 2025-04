Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets fouled by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 7

Melbourne Demons vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Golf Channel Special: NCAA Women’s Selections — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Duke vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Stanford vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Texas at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Semifinal

Leg 1, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, México

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden

Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul — UniMás/TUDN, 9:55 p.m.//FS1, 10 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Announcers — USA Network: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Cara Banks/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

ACE Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Men’s U-18 Championship

Group A Comerica Center, Frisco, TX

Czechia vs. United States — TSN1/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Las Palmas — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Cleveland — YES/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports/NESN, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Chicago Sports Network/Twins,TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/Space City Home Network 2, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Sacramento — Rangers Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network South, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (backup, joined in progess)

Interleague

San Diego at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City — Rockies.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Kasnas City, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (main, joined in progress)

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 2, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics — TNT/truTV/Max//FanDuel Sports Network Florida//NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Announcers — NBA TV: Matt Devlin/Greg Anthony//Taylor Rooks

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers — NBA TV//FanDuel Sports Network Sun//FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7:30 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 1-0)

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 2, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets — TNT/truTV/Max//NBC Sports Bay Area/Space City Home Network, 9:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

Run It Back — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Magic/Celtics, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Rockets, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 p.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show: Draft Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 4.0 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Explained: How The Draft Works — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Explained: Evolution of the Draft — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Shawn McKenzie//ESPN: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Montréal Canadiens at Washington Capitals — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//ESPN//Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m. (Washington leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 3, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers — ESPN: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2//Altitude//Victory+, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game 2, Crypto.com Arena/Los Angeles, CA

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: Jack Michaels/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe//TBS/Max: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Aly Lozoff

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TBS/Max//FanDuel Sports Network West, 10 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Rick Bowness/Anson Carter

NHL on TBS Postgame Show — TBS/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Serie A

Matchday 33

Matches rescheduled from 04/21

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Cagliari Calcio vs. ACF Fiorentina — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Genoa CFC vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Torino FC vs. Udinese Calcio — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Chanel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 8

San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchback — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico United vs. Monterey Bay FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 22

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — kESPN+, 2:10 p.m.