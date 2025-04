Mar 29, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on before taking a free-kick against the Philadelphia Union during the second half at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 4

Collingwood Magpies vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Crown

Quarterfinals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Allison Williams

Butler vs. Boise State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Hill/LaPhonso Ellis/Casey Jacobsen

College Basketball Crown Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

Championship, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Anne O’Neil//Ashley ShahAhmadi

Minnesota vs. Belmont — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Football

Boston College Pro Day — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Women’s Gymnastics — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Softball

UMass at Boston College — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Quarterfinals

Leg 1, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers: Tyler Terens/Maurice Edu

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM — FS2/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Leg 1, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden

LAFC vs. Inter Miami — FS1/TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Semifinals

Leg 2, Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN, 3 p.m. (1st Leg Aggregate, 4-4)

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Stade Pierre-de-Coubertin, Cannes, France

AS Cannes vs. Stade de Reims — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:50 p.m.

DfB Pokal

Knockout Round

Semifinal, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

VfB Stuttgart vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 39

Derby County vs. Preston — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Manchester City vs. Leicester City — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

Women’s

2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

T-Mobile Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 1: Group Stage — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Twins.TV/Chicago Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Cincinnati — Rangers Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network West/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Sacramento — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego — MLB Network (backup)/CleGuardians.TV/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup/Dbacks.TV/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Martinsville Recap — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/WUAB, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Tim Legler//Jorge Sedano

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Michael Wilbon

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington — NBC Sports California/Monumental Sports Network 2, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston — KJZZ/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas – FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KFAA/WFAA, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — FanDuel Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — FanDuel Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Field Yates’ NFL Mock Draft 4.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes — TNT/truTV (OviCast)/Max/Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks — TNT/truTV/Max/Altitude 2, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Wednesday Night Hockey

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/Scripps Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Rangers — FanDuel Sports Network North/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver — Kraken Sports Network (KING/KONG)/Sportsnet Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Seattle at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Ottawa Charge at Boston Fleet — TSN5/NESNplus/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip – Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:05 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.