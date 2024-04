Indiana State center Robbie Avila yells in excitement after the Sycamores defeated Cincinnati in the NIT quarterfinals at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute on March 26, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Best of March — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Stanford at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Rutgers — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Harvard — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Brown — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn State — B1G+, 4 p.m.

South Dakota State at Minnesota — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Duke at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

East Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Indiana — BTN+, 6 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

South Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8:05 p.m.

Oregon at Portland — ESPN+, 8:35 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

USC at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

San José State at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Semifinals, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Utah vs. Indiana State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Georgia vs. Seton Hall — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Wooden Award Finalists — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

George Mason at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

Buffalo at Akron — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston University — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Niagara at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Boston — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Bryant at URI — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

IUPUI at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Jackson State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Florida at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network, 6;30 p.m.

California Baptist at San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Southeast Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at BYU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Quarterfinal

1st Leg, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. Tigres UANL — FS1, 7 p.m.

1st Leg, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

New England Revolution vs. Club América — FS1/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

1st Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Valenciennes — FS2, 2:35 p.m.

DfB Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbrücken, Germany

Saarbrücken vs. FC Kaiserslautern — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Newcastle United vs. Everton — USA Network, 2:25 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Golf Fix: The Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Top Instructors — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira (11/12/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet/Space City Home Network 2, 8 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sport, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Tuesday on TBS

Announcers: Don Orsillo/Ron Darling

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — TBS/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — Rockies.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — Bally Sports Midwest/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Miami — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York Mets — Bally Sports Detroit/SNY, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Arizona — YES/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT Tuesday

Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers — TNT/truTV, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pre-Game — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Monumental Sports Network 2, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami — MSG Network/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah — Bally Sports Ohio/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver — Bally Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento — KTLA/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — FanDuel TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Long Island Nets at Capital City Go-Go — Tubi, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue — Tubi, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Montréal — Bally Sports Florida/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo — Monumental Sports Network/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG SportsNet 2, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville — NESN/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas — Sportsnet Pacific/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Anaheim at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

E60: Only The Strong Survive — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

1st and 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.