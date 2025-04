Apr 17, 2025; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles celebrates after she performs on uneven bars during the 2025 Women’s National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 6

Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

Western Bulldogs vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:05 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships

Championships Qualifier, Crisler Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Announcers: Bart Conner/Brady Malone//Lauren Sisler

Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, Stanford, Illinois — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Apparatus Streams

Floor Exercise — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

High Bar — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Parallel Bars — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Pommel Horse — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Rings — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Vault — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championship Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Finals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: John Roethlisberger/Aly Raisma/Samantha Peszek//Taylor Davis

Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah, Missouri — ABC, 4 p.m.

Team Streams

Announcers: Bridget Sloan/Trinity Thomas

ESPN+ 4 p.m.

Announcers: Kennedy Baker/Anastasia Webb

ESPN+, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Preview — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Syracuse at Duke — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Providence at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Marquette at Georgetown — FS1, noon

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Everton vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Multiview — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Practice 3 — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 9:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews/ESPN Deportes, 12:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Terry Gannon//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Frank Nobilo//(reporters) Billy Ray Brown/Arron Oberholser//(interviews) Todd Lewis//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Max Homa/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Byeong Hun An/Tony Finau & Ludvig Åberg/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Maverick McNeely/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Wyndham Clark/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brendon de Jonge//Graham DeLaet//Tripp Isenhour

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

JM Eagle Championship, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerilkl

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Communist China Open, Enhance Anting Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

Final Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, midnight

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Knockout Round

Semifinals, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

United States vs. Czechia — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. CD Leganés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

UD Las Palmas vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 30

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Le Havre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — Root Sports/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — Chicago Sports Network/NESN, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 4 p.m.

National League

Fox Saturday Baseball, Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets — Fox, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — Dbacks.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN/Rockies.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Fox Saturday Baseball, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers — Fox, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — CleGuardians.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Houston — FS1/Padres.TV/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Anaheim — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)