Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gestures to his team during the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 6

Collingwood Magpies vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Toledo — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fordham — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Bryant — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

URI at George Washington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lindenwood at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Purdue — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Albany at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wichita State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tulane at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

California Baptist at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida International at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

LSU at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8:02 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8;05 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 9 p.m,

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at at Texas — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9:05 p.m.

San José State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9:05 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Insider, 9:05 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Louisville Spring Game — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Penn State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Troy at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

San José State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

UConn at Seton Hall — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Florida at East Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Evansville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Mexico State at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Charlotte — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.,m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — FS1, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Communist China Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Sprint Shootout — ESPNU, 10:55 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet//Tripp Isenhour//Craig Perks

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser//Todd Lewis

Main Feed with coverage of Ludvig Åberg/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Akshay Bhatia/Will Zalatoris & Harris English/Tom Kim with coverage of Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Marquee Group: Matt Fitzpatrick/Nick Taylor with Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ludvig Åberg/Rory McIlroy with Max Homa/Tommy Fleetwood — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

2nd Round

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Invited Celebrity Classic, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX

1st Round — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Smylie Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Granada — ESPN+2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.,m.

ESPN FC: ElClasico Special — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 30

OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season

Welterweights & Featherweights, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Early Card– ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 (08/20/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Fight of the Night — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

UFC Unleashed: Redemptions — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN2/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants — Apple TV+, 10:15 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network (main), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves — Apple TV+, 7:20 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Cincinnati — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh — NESN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington — Space City Home Network/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado — Root Sports/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego — Sportsnet/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, AL

Qualifying — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

NBA Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Cassidy Hubbarth

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat — ESPN, 7 p.m. (winner becomes 8th seed)

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Jared Greenberg

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans– TNT/Max, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Tim Doyle/John Henson/Sean Little

NBA BetCast — truTV, 7:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Play-In LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Playoff Central: Bulls/Heat Eastern Conference Play-In Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Kings/Pelicans Western Conference Play-In Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Tonight, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 5

Orlando Prime vs. San Diego Wave — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Wrestling, Bryce Jordan Center, Pennsylvania State University, State College, PA

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Jim Scherr//Zora Stephenson

Session I — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Session II — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Challenge Tournament — USA Network/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Pickleball

U.S. Open Pickleball Championships

Day 6, East Naples Community Park, Naples, FL

Pro Doubles, Mixed Sr. Doubles — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 32

Genoa vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Cagliari vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 33

Beşiktaş vs. MKE Ankaragücü — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Betting Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Betting Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.