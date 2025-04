Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the SoFi Play-In Tournament stanchion padding during warmups before a play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 6

Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Richmond Tigers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships

Championships Qualifier, Crisler Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Announcers: Bart Conner/Brady Malone//Lauren Sisler

Session I: Air Force, Cal, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, William & Mary — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Session II: Army, Illinois, Michigan, Navy. Ohio State, Stanford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Apparatus Streams

Floor Exercise — ESPN+, 1 p.m./ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Bar — ESPN+, 1 p.m./ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Parallel Bars — ESPN+, 1 p.m./ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pommel Horse — ESPN+, 1 p.m./ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rings — ESPN+, 1 p.m./ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vault — ESPN+, 1 p.m./ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Navy at Loyola Maryland — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Oklahoma State at Central Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — FS1, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 43

Watford vs. Burnley — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Leeds United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 43

Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 9:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Terry Gannon//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Frank Nobilo//(reporters) Billy Ray Brown/Arron Oberholser//(interviews) Todd Lewis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala & Min Woo Lee/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Ludvig Åberg/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups 1: Scottie Scheffler/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Ludvig Åberg/Xander Schauffele & Shane Lowry/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brendon de Jonge//Graham DeLaet//Tripp Isenhour

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

JM Eagle Championship, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerilkl

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Communist China Open, Enhance Anting Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Getafe CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL World Tournament, Universal Studios, Orlando, FL

Lightweights and Middleweights: 1st Round Prelims — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lightweights and Middleweights: 1st Round Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Prefight Show — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — Chicago Sports Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Dbacks.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St Louis at New York Mets — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN/Rockies.TV, 830 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves — Apple TV+, 7:15 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — CleGuardians.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas — MLB Network (main)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/KDAF, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston — Padres.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Anaheim — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (main, joined in progress)

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Black’s Tire 200, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, NC

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 250, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, NC

Practice — The CW App, 3 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Greg Anthony//Stephanie Ready

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m. (winner earns East 8 seed)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Jorge Sedano

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (winner earns West 8 seed)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central: Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Tipoff — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NBA Play-In Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Hawks, Play-In Game — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Mavericks/Grizzlies, Play-In Game — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 5

Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Stars FC — NWSL+, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Gotham FC — NWSL+, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

LatiNatiou Fútbol Club — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6;30 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

UFL

Week 4

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers — Fox, 8 p.m.