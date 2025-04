Mar 7, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers Sierra Ballard on the floor exercise during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 6

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:06 a.m. (Friday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Virginia at Florida — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Face of the Franchise — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Big Uglies — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Diamond in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Playmakers — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: John Roethlisberger/Aly Raisma/Samantha Peszek//Taylor Davis

Session I: Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, Alabama — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Session II: LSU, Michigan State, Utah, UCLA — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Team Streams

Announcers: Bridget Sloan/Trinity Thomas

Oklahoma/Missouri — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

LSU/UCLA — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kennedy Baker/Anastasia Webb

Alabama/Florida — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan State/Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Individual Champions Presentation — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

North Carolina at Duke — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Terry Gannon//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Frank Nobilo//(reporters) Billy Ray Brown/Arron Oberholser//(interviews) Todd Lewis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Corey Conners/Justin Thomas & Shane Lowry/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Scottie Scheffler/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups 1: Scottie Scheffler/Viktor Hovland & Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Shane Lowry/Jordan Spieth & Ludvig Åberg/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brendon de Jonge//Graham DeLaet//Tripp Isenhour

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

JM Eagle Championship, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 7:30 a.m.

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Canada vs. Japan — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL World Tournament, Universal Studios, Orlando, FL

Lightweights and Middleweights: Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Sacramento at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore — CleGuardians/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — Amazon Prime Video/FanDuel Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Miami — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, noon

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at Cincinnati — Root Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

40s and Free Agents: Draft Season — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kevin Weekes//Emily Kaplan

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings — ESPN/Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/Mark Messier/Arda öcal

The Point — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa — FanDuel Sports Network South/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus — MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Rangers — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

TSN Hockey Playoff Preview — TSN4/TSN5, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)