Apr 15, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 6

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Game On: Journey ot the NCAA Championship: Women’s Gymnastics — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Gymnastics Championship — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 pm

Princeton at Penn — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Marquette at Wisconsin Spring Match — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network, 2:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Premier League Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

On the Range — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Communist China Open, Enhance Anting Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Finland vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Baltimore — CleGuardians.TV/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Marquee Sports Network/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Miami — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Toronto — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network South/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Minnesota — MLB Network (main)/SNY/Twins.TV, 1 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati — Root Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference, United Center, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Cassidy Hubbarth

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls — ESPN, 7:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Western Conference, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Jorge Sedano

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Udonis Haslem/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Play-In Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Bulls Play-In — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Mavericks/Kings Play-In — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Three Round NFL Mock Draft — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Anaheim Ducks at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/Victory+/KCOP, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Montréal Canadiens — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/RDS/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at San José Sharks — Edmonton (East/Ontario/West)/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils — TNT/truTV/Max/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Faust/Jennifer Botterill//Jackie Redmond

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Dallas at Nashville — Victory+/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)