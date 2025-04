Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #18-Monthly Special-Life of a Goal Machine-Get Closer Than Ever — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

College Softball

South Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Germany vs. Japan — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Group A, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

United States vs. Switzerland — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPNews, midnight

PFL Origins: Kasanganay vs. Edwards — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Jackie Robinson Day

American League

MLB on TBS Tuesday

Announcers: Alex Faust/Jeff Francoeur

Cleveland at Baltimore — TBS/Max/CleGuardians.TV/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Jake Peavy/Jimmy Rollins

MLB Leadoff — TBS/Max, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Closer — TBS/Max, 10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Miami — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Marquee Sports Network/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at Cincinnati — Root Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network South/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m

New York Mets at Minnesota — SNY/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Extra, 7:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Special: Letters From Jackie — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference, Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m. (winner gets East 7 Seed)

Western Conference, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m. (winner gets West 7 seed)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Play-In Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Hawks/Magic Play-In — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Grizzlies/Warriors Play-In — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Three Round NFL Mock Draft — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Emily Kaplan

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN/Scripps Sports/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken — ESPN/Sportsnet 360, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko/Arda Öcal

The Point — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa — Chicago Sports Network/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo — TSN4/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — Monumental Sports Network/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Victory+/KCOP/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at St. Louis — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary — Scripps Sports/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-4)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Missión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

2nd Leg, Villa Park, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 1-3)

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network 7 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup

Third Round

Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Rhode Island FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Sacramento Republic vs. El Farolito — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 19

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.