Iowa president Barbara Wilson hugs Caitlin Clark, left, and Kate Martin during a celebration of the Iowa women’s basketball team Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Austin Peay at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Maine at Binghamton — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Morehead State — ESPN+, noon

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Division 1 Féminine

Matchday 20

Saint-Étienne vs. Olympique Lyonnais — CBS Sports Network, noon (delayed from 04/14)

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Announcers — World Feed: Martin Tyler/Andy Townsend

Chelsea vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Universo, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel, 8 a.m.

The First Cut — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

The Golf Fix: The Masters — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Osasuna vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

The Road to El Clasico — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Bally Sports North/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Philadelphia — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network (main), 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

MLB Tonight: Clubhouse Edition

Announcers: Siera Santos/Adam Jones/CC Sabathia/Chris Young

Atlanta at Houston — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Southeast/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle — Bally Sports Ohio/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime: Best of CrunchTime-04/14 — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Shaqtin’ a Fool: Midseason Awards Special — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Finals

Game 3, Portland Expo Center, Portland, ME

Announcers: David Resnick/Cory Alexander

Oklahoma City Blue at Maine Celtics — ESPNU, 9 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NFL

The First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Three Round NFL Mock Draft — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings — Sportsnet/RDS/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on ESPN

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington — NHL Network/NESN/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — MSG Western New York/Bally Spots Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports South/SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG SportsNet/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Rangers — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

San José at Edmonton — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Running

Boston Marathon — ESPN2/WCVB, 8:30 a.m.

Post-Race Coverage — WCVB, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 32

Atalanta vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Femminile

Playoff

Group A, Stadio Tre Fontaine, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Juventus — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:53 a.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Betting Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Betting Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: BAMA SB — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

ACC Traditions — ACC Network, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Tiriac Open (ATP Tour)/Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

WNBA Draft

2024 Draft, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Rounds 1-3 — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

WNBA Draft Recap — NBA TV, 11 p.m.