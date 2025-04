Credit: ESPN PR

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Oregon at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

North Carolina State Pro Day — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi Softball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 42

Hull City vs. Coventry City — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Bournemouth vs. Fulham — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

LaLiga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 17: Play Like a Champion — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Switzerland vs. Finland — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Czechia vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Norway vs. Sweden — TSN1/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

MLB Network Showcase, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Kansas City at New York Yankees — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

National League

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Marquee Sports Network/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (main, joined in progress)

Interleague

Atlanta at Toronto — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network South/Sportsnet (East/Ontario.West)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Minnesota — SNY/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime: Best of CrunchTime (04/13) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA G League Playoffs

Finals

Game 3, Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, FL

Stockton Kings at Osceola Magic — ESPN2, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 4.0 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

Chicago Blackhawks at Montréal Canadiens — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/RDS/Chicago Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)TVA Sports/NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network West, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit — NHL Network/Victory+/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Florida — MSG Network/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Nashville — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

San José at Vancouver — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 32

SSC Napoli vs. Empoli FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Volunteer for Life — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Eight on Eight — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

WNBA Draft 2025

The Shed NYC, New York, NY

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

Rounds 1 – 3 — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

WNBA Countdown live from The Shed, New York, NY — ESPN, 7 p.m.