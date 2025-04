Apr 12, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Texas at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Stanford at Clemson — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Women’s

Cal at North Carolina — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

EFL

Vertu Trophy

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Birmingham City vs. Peterborough United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Announcers: Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Mustoe/Gary Neville

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice 1 — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 10:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Final Round

Announcers: Shane Bacon/Brian Crowell/Colt Knost/Billy Kratzert/Smylie Kaufman

Featured Groups — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mark Immelman

Amen Corner — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Announcers: Iona Stephen/Ned Michaels/Smylie Kaufman

Holes 15 and 16 — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 12:30 a.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo/Andrew Catalon//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — Paramount+, noon

Main Feed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Holly Leadbetter/Roger Steele

Mornings at the Masters — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Kelly Tilghman/Michael Eaves/Brian Crowell//Amanda Balionis//Iona Stephen

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network/Masters.com/Masters app, 10 a.m.

A Champion’s Dream: Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters — CBS, noon

Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Legend of Bernhard Langer — CBS, 1 p.m.

2025 Masters Tournament Final Round PGA Tour Golf In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Japan vs. Sweden — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. Hungary — TSN1/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Group A, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Canada vs. United States — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

AHL

Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

Race — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Warmup — FS1, noon

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Osasuna vs. Girona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Villarreal — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+. 12:15 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Le Havre AC vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11:05 a.m.

AJ Auxerre vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Albuquerque Isotopes at Sugar Land Space Cowboys — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Origins: Kasanganay vs. Edwards — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/CleGuardians.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network West/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Detroit Extra/Twins.TV, 2 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Rangers Sports Network/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

National League

Sunday Night Baseball, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — WCAU/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — Rockies.TV/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — FanDuel Sports Wisconsin Extra/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (main, joined in progress)

Interleague

Atlanta at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/YES, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Sacramento — WPIX/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

MLB Pro Baseball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Off Base Podcast — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 8

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: José Bauz/Nacho Garcia//Fox: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV+/Fox, 2:15 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Soccer, Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

St. Louis City SC vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Osvaldo Alonso

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Final Day of Regular Season

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Mark Jones/Tim Legler//Cassidy Hubbarth

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Bob Myers//Katie George

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Udonis Haslem/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, noon

Charlotte at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia — Chicago Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn — MSG Network/WLNY, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — KFAA/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude/Space City Home Network, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland — Spectrum SportsNet/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — KPHE/KTVK/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio — TSN1/TSN3/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network North/KARE, 3:30 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN1, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Kathryn Tappen

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils — TNT/truTV/Max, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Faust/Jennifer Botterill/Colby Armstrong

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet West/SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Brian Boucher/Anson Carter

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks — ESPN/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/TSN5/RDS2, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina — Sportsnet Ontario/FanDuel Sports Network South, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet East/MSG Western New York/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TSN3, 7 p.m.

San José at Calgary — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360 (animated), 8 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 4:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Toronto at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Tampa Bay/Columbus at Washington Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Winnipeg Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Matchday 4

Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 4 p.m.

Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 32

ACF Fiorentina vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Hellas Verona FC vs. Genoa CFC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Como 1907 vs. Torino FC — Paramount+, noon

SS Lazio vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Best of All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Undeterred: The Journey — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Undeterred: The Homecoming — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Brothers in Exile — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Monte Carlo Masters Final (ATP Tour)/Billie Jean King (USA vs. Slovakia) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

UFL

Week 3

San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers — ABC, noon

DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks — ABC, 3 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 6

Birmingham Legion vs. El Paso Locomotive — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Women’s FA Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Manchester City Joie Stadium, Manchester, NH

Manchester City vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.