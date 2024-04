Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods wave to the patrons after making his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 5

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Savannah Bananas World Tour, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Matchroom Boxing

Super Featherweights, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett — DAZN, 2 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

Heavyweights, American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, TX

Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Army at Lafayette — ESPN+, noon

Illinois-Chicago at Missouri State — ESPN+, noon

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, noon

Siena at Canisius — ESPN+, noon

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Virginia at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kent State at Toledo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan –B1G+, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Indiana — BTN+, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Indiana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at The Citadel — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at California Baptist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn — FloSports, 2:05 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Michigan State at Purdue — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Army at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Baylor at BYU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bluefield State at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Pacific at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Georgia State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Lousiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UAB at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Illinois — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at TDCU — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Florida at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Francisco — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Longwood at High Point — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Radford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4:05 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 4:05 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kansas Stats at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Portland — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 6:05 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Fulerton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Bowling

National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship

National Championship, Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, MI

Championship Final — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Football

Spring Games

North Carolina All-Access Practice — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

Ohio State Spring Game — Fox, noon

Boston College Spring Game — ACC Network, noon

Purdue Spring Game — Big Ten Network, noon

Pittsburgh Blue-Gold Spring Game — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama: A Day — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Announcers: John Buccigross/Colby Cohen

Denver vs. Boston College — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Pregame — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Navy at Army — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Army at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Arkansas at South Carolina — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Morgan State at Norfolk State — ESPNU, noon

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, noon

Dayton at Fordham — ESPN+, noon

Fairfield at Niagara — ESPN+, noon

George Mason at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Grand Canyon at Tarleton State — ESPN+, noon

Holy Cross at Boston University — ESPN+, noon

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, noon

Siena at Rider — ESPN+, noon

Southeast Missouri State at Morehead State — ESPN+, noon

Texas A&M at Alabama — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 12:30 p.,m.

Harvard at Columbia — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Yale at Penn — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Duke at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Coppin State at Howard — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

McNeese at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Samford at Furman — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Santa Clara at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

URI at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana — BTN+, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

BYU at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Memphis at UAB — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Creighton at UConn — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+ 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at Fordham — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston University — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coppin State at Howard — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Drake at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

George Mason at UMass — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgia State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Samford at Furman — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

URI at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Yale at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cleveland State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Mercer — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Queens at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida International at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

San Diego State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Concordia Irvine at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Announcers — World Feed: Bill Leslie/Michael Bridges

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.=

Announcer — World Feed: Jacqui Oatley

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Paul Gilmour/David Philips

Brentford vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: David Stowell/Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed: Pien Neulensteen/Lee Hendrie

Manchester City vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United — Universo, 12:25//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

The Men in Blazers Show — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

3rd Round

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — ESPN+/Masters.com, 8:45 a.m.

Announcers: Shane Bacon/Colt Knost/Billy Kratzert

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Hideki Matsuyama — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/ESPN+/Masters.com/Paramount+, 9:35 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rory McIlroy/Camilio Villegas — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/ESPN+/Masters.com/Paramount+, 10:55 a.m.

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mark Immelman

Amen Corner: Holes 11, 12, 13 — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/ESPN+/Masters.com/Paramount+, 10:45 a.m.

Announcers: Iona Stephen/Ned Michaels/Smylie Kaufman

Holes 15 and 16 — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/ESPN+/Masters.com/Paramount+, 11:45 a.m.

Announcers: Brian Crowell/Smylie Kaufman

Featured Groups: Tyrrell Hatton/Tiger Woods– CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/ESPN+/Masters.com/Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Matthieu Pavon — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/ESPN+/Masters.com/Paramount+, 2:15 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Andrew Catalon/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo/Verne Lundquist//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

We Need to Talk at The Masters — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

An Invitation to The Masters: The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other — CBS, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Steve Sands/Anna Jackson/Damon Hack/Brandel Chamblee/Paul McGinley/Brad Faxon/Notah Begay III/Paige Mackenzie/Johnson Wagner/Arron Oberholser

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kelly Tilghman/Michael Breed/Brian Crowell//Amanda Balionis//Iona Stephen

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Masters Leaderboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Masters Coverage In-Match Live — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

3rd Round Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Knockout Round

Semifinals, Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

United States vs. Finland — TSN1/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Czechia — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

IIHF Women’s World Championship Pregame — TSN1, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Atlético de Madrid vs. Girona FC — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Havre Athletic Club vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 300

Pereira vs. Hill, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Early Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Cruz vs. Garbrandt — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC 300 Countdown: Pereira vs. Hill — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Live: Pereira vs. Hill — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Cleveland — YES/Bally Sports Great Lakes, noon

Minnesota at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — Bally Sports West/NESN, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Texas at Houston — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — YES/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Midwest/Dbacks.TV, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at New York Mets — Bally Sports Kansas City/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto — Rockies.TV/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Washington at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle — Marquee Sports Network/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 9

Free Game

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//Fox: Joe Malfa/Jamie Watson

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC — Apple TV/Fox/TSN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Raúl Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: John Laguna/Claudio Suárez

Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Alejandro Luna/Maximiliano Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian García-Márquez/Francisco Pinto

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+/TSN1/TSN3, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

The Blah Blah Blah 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series-Texas — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NFL

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — ABC/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Monaco/AJ Mleczko//Blake Bolden

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars — ABC/Sportsnet 360, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins — ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show — ABC, noon

Hockey Night in Canada

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montréal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBS/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Winnipeg at Colorado — TSN3/Altitude, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Florida, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia — MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — Bally Sports Florida Extra/Monumental Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San José — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9;30 a.m.

Becoming Wild — NHL Network, noon

Beyond Our Ice — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Los Angeles/Minnesota at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Matchday 4

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — NWSL+, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. San Diego Wave — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Angel City FC — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 11:30 p.m.

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 5 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 32

Leece vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Torino vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Bologna vs. Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 32

Beşiktaş JK vs. Samsunspor — beIN Sports/beIN Spots en Español, 1 p.m. (joined in progress)

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Slammin’ Street Ball — NBC, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

My Name is Dany Garcia — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Card Life — SportsGrid, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

26.2 to Life — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

USA Swimming

TYR Pro Swim Series

San Antonio, Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines

Highlights — CNBC, 1:30 p.m.

Highlights — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals-Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Billie Jean King Cup

Qualifier

United States vs. Orlando, USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL

Singles Rubbers 3 & 4, Doubles Rubber 5– Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court Live: Doubles Final-Monte Carlo Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

UFL

Week 3

D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions — Fox, 7 p.m.

USL Championship

Week 6

El Paso Locomotive vs. Oakland Roots — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Omaha Supernovas at Atlanta Vibe — YouTube, 7 p.m.