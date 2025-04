Apr 10, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 5

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Northwestern at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford at Clemson — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NHL Tonight: 2025 Hobey Baker Announcement — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 42

Burnley vs. Norwich City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice 1 — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU/ESPN Deportes, 10:25 a.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

2nd Round

Honorary Starters — ESPN+/Masters.com, 7:30 a.m.

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Announcers: Shane Bacon/Brian Crowell/Colt Knost/Billy Krazert/Smylie Kaufman

Featured Groups: Max Homa/Justin Rose/J.J. Spaun & Ludvig Åberg/Akshay Bhatia/Rory McIlroy — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mark Immelman

Amen Corner — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Announcers: Iona Stephen/Ned Michaels/Smylie Kaufman

Holes 15 and 16 — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Curtis Strange/Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo/Andrew Catalon//Dottie Pepper//Michael Eaves

Main Feed — ESPN/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Announcers: Kelly Tilghman/Michael Eaves/Brian Crowell//Amanda Balionis//Iona Stephen

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network/Masters.com/Masters app, 8:30 a.m.

Announcers: Holly Leadbetter/Roger Steele

Mornings at the Masters — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Matt Barrie/Andy North/Curtis Strange/Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Jeff Darlington

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

Early Wedge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Marty Smith/Jeff Darlington

Welcome to the Masters — ESPN. 1 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Matt Barrie/Andy North/Curtis Strange/Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Jeff Darlington

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Amanda Balionis/Ian Baker-Finch

2025 Masters Highlights — CBS, 11:25 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Switzerland vs. Canada — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Czechia — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Valencia vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

RC Lens vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 314

Volkanovski vs. Lopes, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Pre-Show — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Lopes — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC 314 Ceremonial Weigh-In — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UFC 314 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Lopes — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Professional Fighters League

2025 World Tournament

World Tournament 2, Universal Studios, Orlando, FL

Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights: First Round — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights: First Round — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — MLB Network (backup)/Sportsnet One/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network West/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Rangers Sports Network/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — Rockies.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin Extra/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/YES, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Sacramento — MLB Network (main)/SNY/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

The 6-1-1 Podcast — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Weather Guard Truck Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Race — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — Monumental Sports Network/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas — TSN1/TSN4/KFAA/WFAA, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota — WLNY/FanDuel Sports Network North, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Altitude/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland — NBC Sports Bay Area/KUNP/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix — KENS/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League Playoffs

Finals

Game 1, Adventist Health Arena, Stockton, CA

Osceola Magic at Stockton Kings — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Montréal at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — NHL Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

San José at Edmonton — NBC Sports California Plus/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary — FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: San José at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Matchday 32

Udinese Calcio vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)