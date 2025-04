Apr 9, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; The signage seen on the course during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 5

Collingwood Magpies vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 5:38 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Wake Forest at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament

Frozen Four, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

National Semifinals

Announcers: John Buccigross/Colby Cohen//Quint Kessenich

Denver vs. Western Michigan — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Penn State vs. Boston University — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Arda Öcal/Andrew Raycroft/Sean Ritchlin

NCAA Men’s Frozen Four Studio — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Johns Hopkins at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

USC at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

1st Round

Honorary Starters — ESPN+/Masters.com, 7:30 a.m.

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Announcers: Shane Bacon/Brian Crowell/Colt Knost/Billy Krazert/Smylie Kaufman

Featured Groups: Min Woo Lee/Collin Morikawa/Joaquin Niemann & José Luis Ballester Barrio/Scottie Scheffler/Justin Thomas — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Announcers: Grant Boone/Mark Immelman

Amen Corner — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Announcers: Iona Stephen/Ned Michaels/Smylie Kaufman

Holes 15 and 16 — CBSSports.com/Paramount+/DirecTV/ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Curtis Strange/Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo/Andrew Catalon//Dottie Pepper//Michael Eaves

Main Feed — ESPN/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Announcers: Kelly Tilghman/Michael Eaves/Brian Crowell//Amanda Balionis//Iona Stephen

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network/Masters.com/Masters app, 8:30 a.m.

Announcers: Holly Leadbetter/Roger Steele

Mornings at the Masters — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Matt Barrie/Andy North/Curtis Strange/Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Jeff Darlington

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Marty Smith/Jeff Darlington

Welcome to the Masters — ESPN. 1 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Matt Barrie/Andy North/Curtis Strange/Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Jeff Darlington

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Sweden vs. Hungary — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Hungary vs. Japan — TSN1/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Group A, Budvar Arena, České Budějovice, Czechia

Canada vs. Finland — TSN/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News, ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 314

Volkanovski vs. Lopes, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Press Conference — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Professional Fighters League

PFL World Tournament

Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights, Universal Studios, Orlando, FL

Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network West/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Chicago Sports Network/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/NESN, 4 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT (Final Regular Season Games)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Jared Greenberg

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Stephanie Ready

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies — TNT/truTV/Max/FanDuel Sports Network North, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

New York at Detroit — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/WMYD, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hey, Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Emily Kaplan

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals — ESPN+/hulu/Disney+/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Blake Bolden

Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings — ESPN+/hulu/Disney+/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus — MSG Western New York/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston — Chicago Sports Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — MSG 2/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas — TSN3/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Utah Hockey Club — FanDuel Sports Network South/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado — Sportsnet Pacific/Altitude/KUSA, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas — Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG)/Scripps Sports. 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.