Rory McIlroy squats down to talk to his daughter, Poppy, 2, during the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy, who has never won the Masters, is skipping this year’s Par 3 Contest.

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 5

Melbourne Demons vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Georgia State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida International — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac at URI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Columbia — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Bucknell — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Michigan — B1G+, 4

p.m.

Illinois State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San José State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Navy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Richmond at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Butler at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

B1G Live: Michigan Frozen Four Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Siena at Marist — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Maryland at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Detroit Mercy at Oakland — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Akron at Dayton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marinst at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Central Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Queens — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas-Minnesota at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UMass at Boston University — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Morehead State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Army — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Akron at Dayton — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — BTN+, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Missouri at Drake — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern lllinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Utah at Weber State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas-Minnesota at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at Michigan — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Texas at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

San José State at Pacific — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fresno State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — BTN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Hidalgo, México

Pachuca vs. Herediano — FS1, 8 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Nuevo León, México

CF Monterrey vs. Inter Miami — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Curtis Strange//Marty Smith

Par 3 Contest — ESPN+, noon

Par 3 Contest — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Matt Barrie/Michael Eaves/Laura Rutledge

SportsCenter at The Masters — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter at The Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter at The Masters — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter at The Masters — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Smylie Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Patrick Cantlay — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: 400th Episode Special — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf’s Top Instructors — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2023-Jon Rahm — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

El Clasico: The Movie — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City Dodgers at Round Rock Express — Stadium, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Toronto — Root Sports/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — MLB Network (main game)/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MLB Network (main game)/MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Philadelphia at St. Louis — MLB Network (backup game)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Dbacks.TV/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m./MLB Network (backup game), 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — Marquee Sports Network/Padres.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota — MLB Network (main game)/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Miami at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup game)/Bally Sports Florida/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/JJ Redick//Lisa Salters

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat — ESPN/WFAA/KSTR/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Unplugged With Kevin Hart — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Katie George

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/Bally Sports North/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Richard Jefferson/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — TSN4/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/WMLW, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City Thunder — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers — KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Lowe Post — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 4.0 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT/Wednesday Night Hockey

Announcers TNT — Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/Max/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One//TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 11 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis — TVA Sports Direct/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver — Scripps Sports/Sportsnet Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Bettting Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.,m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC. Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona — CBS, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

1st Leg, Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético de Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund — UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.